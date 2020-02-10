Chaim Bloom said competitive balance tax ‘not a major factor’ in Mookie Betts trade

The trade was made official Monday.

Mookie Betts.
Mookie Betts. –Jim Davis /Globe Staff
By
Christopher Price
February 10, 2020

The Red Sox made it official Monday, announcing the deal that’ll send Mookie Betts and David Price to Los Angeles.

Price and Betts will be headed to the Dodgers; in exchange, Boston will receive outfielder Alex Verdugo, infielder Jeter Downs, and catcher Connor Wong. The Red Sox also will send $48 million to Los Angeles to help subsidize the remaining three years and $96 million on Price’s contract.

The Twins were initially involved in the trade, but questions about the health of pitcher Brusdar Graterol caused a change in plans over the weekend — the Dodgers ended up adding Downs and Wong to the trade to the Sox, which helped ultimately pave the way for things to be completed.

“‘I want to say thank you to Mookie and thank you to David. Both of these men have made places in Red Sox history,’’ chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom told reporters Monday night in Fort Myers.

Bloom said the competitive balance tax “was not a major factor’’ in Boston deciding to make the move.

“We fully expect to compete in 2020,’’ Bloom added. “This organization has shown a long-time commitment to winning, and that commitment has not wavered.’’

The 23-year-old Verdugo, who played all three outfield positions last season with the Dodgers (his first full year in the bigs), finished with a .294 batting average, as well as 12 homers and 44 RBIs.

Wong is a 23-year-old backstop who split his time last year between Single A (Rancho Cucamonga) and Double A (Tulsa) in the Los Angeles farm system. He hit a combined .281 with 24 homers and 82 RBIs in 111 minor-league games.

Downs, 21, also split time last year between Rancho Cucamonga and Tulsa. Between the two stops, he finished with a combined .276 average, to go along with 24 homers and 86 RBIs. He’s played both second base and shortstop in his professional career, but those who have watched him play for an extended stretch believe he’d be a better fit a second base.

“We have a talented major league roster, and we fully expect to compete for the postseason in 2020,’’ Bloom said in a statement issued by the franchise. “By adding Alex Verdugo, Jeter Downs, and Connor Wong to the organization, we are in better position to sustain that competitiveness in the years ahead. We are excited to welcome all three of them to the Red Sox family.’’

