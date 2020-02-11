Red Sox reportedly working to sign free agent outfielder Kevin Pillar

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Red Sox are working to sign free agent outfielder Kevin Pillar following the trade of Mookie Betts, according to a report by the MLB Network Tuesday.

Pillar, a right-handed hitter, would give the Sox platoon capability with their three left-handed-hitting outfielders, Jackie Bradley Jr. in particular.

Pillar hit .278 with a .823 OPS and 21 extra-base hits in 162 at-bats against left-handed pitchers last season. Bradley is a career .232 hitter against lefties with little power. Since 2018, he is 57 of 283 (.201) against left-handers with 103 strikeouts.

Pillar was a productive player for the Blue Jays from 2013-18. Toronto traded him to the Giants last April 2 and he started 150 games.

Advertisement

Pillar, 31, is a career .307 hitter in 47 games at Fenway Park.

The Red Sox also added catcher Juan Centeno, outfielder Cesar Puello, and righthander Denyi Reyes to the lengthy list of non-roster players on the spring training roster. The Sox will have 65 players in camp, 33 of them pitchers.