Red Sox reportedly working to sign free agent outfielder Kevin Pillar

Kevin Pillar hit .278 with an .823 OPS and 21 extra-base hits in 162 at-bats against lefthanded pitchers last season. –FILE/JOHN AMIS/ASSOCIATED PRESS
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
February 11, 2020

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Red Sox are working to sign free agent outfielder Kevin Pillar following the trade of Mookie Betts, according to a report by the MLB Network Tuesday.

Pillar, a right-handed hitter, would give the Sox platoon capability with their three left-handed-hitting outfielders, Jackie Bradley Jr. in particular.

Pillar hit .278 with a .823 OPS and 21 extra-base hits in 162 at-bats against left-handed pitchers last season. Bradley is a career .232 hitter against lefties with little power. Since 2018, he is 57 of 283 (.201) against left-handers with 103 strikeouts.

Pillar was a productive player for the Blue Jays from 2013-18. Toronto traded him to the Giants last April 2 and he started 150 games.

Advertisement

Pillar, 31, is a career .307 hitter in 47 games at Fenway Park.

The Red Sox also added catcher Juan Centeno, outfielder Cesar Puello, and righthander Denyi Reyes to the lengthy list of non-roster players on the spring training roster. The Sox will have 65 players in camp, 33 of them pitchers.

TOPICS: Red Sox

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Celtics
Kemba Walker addressed his 'frustration' after the Celtics fell to the Rockets February 12, 2020 | 1:26 AM
Montreal's Phillip Danault, right, celebrates a goal by teammate Ben Chiarot, not shown, past Tuukka Rask during a Nov. 5, 2019 game in Montreal.
Bruins
Has the Bruins-Canadiens rivalry gotten too civil? February 11, 2020 | 7:37 PM
Former Cleveland Browns cornerback Lenzy Pipkins reportedly signed to the Patriots on Tuesday.
Patriots
Patriots sign defensive back Lenzy Pipkins February 11, 2020 | 6:19 PM
Boston Red Sox chief baseball operator Chaim Bloom announced on Monday that the team would trade Mookie Betts and David Price to the LA Dodgers.
Mookie Betts
What baseball experts are saying about the reconfigured Mookie Betts-trade February 11, 2020 | 5:23 PM
Red Sox relief pitcher Darwinzon Hernandez (63) throws after reporting for spring training baseball camp Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in Fort Myers, Fla.
Red Sox
Players addressed sign-stealing, Mookie Betts trade as MLB camps opened February 11, 2020 | 4:43 PM
ALEX HALADA / AFP via Getty Images
Sports News
The new shoe that is breaking barriers, sparking controversy, and changing how we run February 11, 2020 | 4:10 PM
Red Sox
The Red Sox named Ron Roenicke their interim manager February 11, 2020 | 1:27 PM
Red Sox infielder Michael Chavis runs some sprints at the training complex at Jet Blue Park this morning.
Spring Training
Here's the full list of players reporting to Red Sox spring training February 11, 2020 | 12:45 PM
Northeastern men's hockey celebrates a third straight Beanpot win after defeating Boston University 5-4 in double overtime.
College Sports
BU's coach called controversial penalty 'unreal' after Beanpot loss February 11, 2020 | 10:04 AM
Kobe Bryant
Kobe Bryant's widow expresses grief and anger on Instagram February 11, 2020 | 10:00 AM
Former Blue Jays pitcher Mike Bolsinger is suing the Houston Astros.
Sign-stealing
Ex-Blue Jays reliever sues Astros in sign-stealing scandal February 11, 2020 | 9:50 AM
Kemba Walker (8) and Jayson Tatum are two of five Celtics named as finalists for the U.S. Olympic Team.
Basketball
5 Celtics were named finalists for the U.S. Olympic Team February 11, 2020 | 9:40 AM
Derek Rivers (left) will enter free agency.
Football
Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers will enter free agency after 16 seasons February 11, 2020 | 9:30 AM
Stephon Gilmore South Carolina WBB
College basketball
Stephon Gilmore watched South Carolina beat UConn for the first time February 11, 2020 | 9:29 AM
Baseball
MLB is considering playoff changes. Here's what the postseason could look like. February 11, 2020 | 9:20 AM
Boston Celtics center Robert Williams III (44) reaches for a rebound during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Miami Heat in Boston, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019.
Celtics
What Robert Williams’s impending return means for the Celtics February 11, 2020 | 7:52 AM
Northeastern University Huskies forward Tyler Madden (9) checks Boston Unversity Terriers forward Logan Cockerill (9) during first period-action of the championship game at the Beanpot Tournament at TD Garden.
Beanpot championship
It took 2 overtimes, but Northeastern won its 3rd straight Beanpot February 11, 2020 | 6:52 AM
Beanpot
What BC's Beanpot win over Harvard means for the Eagles' NCAA standing February 11, 2020 | 6:50 AM
Celtics
Tremont Waters named to Midseason All-NBA G League team February 11, 2020 | 12:00 AM
Northeastern's Alina Mueller jumps off the ice after Northeastern pulls out the win over BU in the Beanpot Championship game on Feb. 11, 2020 at Walter Brown Arena.
women's beanpot
Northeastern won the women's Beanpot title, too February 11, 2020 | 12:00 AM
Mookie Betts.
Red Sox
Chaim Bloom says competitive balance tax ‘not a major factor’ in Mookie Betts trade February 10, 2020 | 8:44 PM
Red Sox
Read John Henry's statement following the Mookie Betts and David Price trade February 10, 2020 | 8:01 PM
Red Sox starting pitcher Chris Sale delivers against the Cleveland Indians.
Sports Q
Chad Finn: How many games will the Red Sox win this year? February 10, 2020 | 6:25 PM
Red Sox
Chad Finn: I guess it’s time we accept that Mookie Betts is gone February 10, 2020 | 5:21 PM
Tom Brady during the Patriots' loss to the Chiefs.
Patriots
The most important offseason dates on the Patriots' calendar February 10, 2020 | 12:32 PM
Connor Wong at the plate in 2018.
Red Sox
5 things to know about new Red Sox prospect Connor Wong February 10, 2020 | 12:04 PM
Mookie Betts
Red Sox
3 takeaways after a wild weekend for the Red Sox February 10, 2020 | 10:09 AM
Jeter Downs in 2018.
Red Sox
5 things to know about Jeter Downs, a prospect reportedly acquired in the Mookie Betts trade February 10, 2020 | 10:00 AM
Boston University forward Wilmer Skoog (32) leaps into the arms of defenseman Alex Vlasic (7) after scoring the game-winning goal off Boston College goaltender Spencer Knight (30) during the second overtime period of their NCAA hockey Beanpot tournament game in Boston, Monday, Feb. 3, 2020. BU beat BC 5-4. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Beanpot
With a record 117 European players in college hockey, the Beanpot gets a global boost February 10, 2020 | 8:48 AM
U.S. players celebrate Megan Bozek's overtime goal against Canada in a Rivalry Series hockey game in Anaheim, Calif., Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020. The United States won 4-3 and won the series.
Women's Hockey
Women's hockey looks to keep momentum after Rivalry Series February 10, 2020 | 8:39 AM