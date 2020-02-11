Here’s the full list of players reporting to Red Sox spring training

The group includes 26 non-roster invitees, in addition to 39 players from the 40-man roster.

Red Sox infielder Michael Chavis runs some sprints at the training complex at Jet Blue Park this morning.
Red Sox infielder Michael Chavis runs some sprints at the team's training complex at Jet Blue Park. –Jim Davis Globe Staff
Despite a “wild weekend” for the Red Sox, the spring exhibition season is finally here.

Red Sox players have begun reporting to the team’s spring training complex in Fort Meyers, Fla., with pitchers and catchers set to practice on Wednesday and a full-squad workout scheduled for February 17. Chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom announced on Tuesday the list of players invited, which includes 26 non-roster invitees and the 39 players from the 40-man roster list.

Here’s the full list:

Non-roster invitees:

PITCHERS (11): R.J. Alvarez, Trevor Hildenberger, Tanner Houck, Brian Johnson, Mike Kickham, Robinson Leyer, Bryan Mata, Daniel McGrath, Bobby Poyner, Denyi Reyes, Domingo Tapia

CATCHERS (4): Roldani Baldwin, Jett Bandy, Juan Centeno, Connor Wong

INFIELDERS (7): Chad De La Guerra, Jeter Downs, Marco Hernández, Tommy Joseph, Nick Longhi, Josh Ockimey, Jantzen Witte

OUTFIELDERS (4): John Andreoli, Rusney Castillo, Jarren Duran, César Puello

40 man-roster: 

PITCHERS (22): Yoan Aybar, Matt Barnes, Ryan Brasier, Colten Brewer, Austin Brice, Nathan Eovaldi, Matt Hall, Kyle Hart, Heath Hembree, Darwinzon Hernandez, Chris Mazza, Josh Osich, Martín Pérez, Eduardo Rodriguez, Chris Sale, Mike Shawaryn, Jeffrey Springs, Josh Taylor, Hector Velázquez, Marcus Walden, Ryan Weber, Brandon Workman

CATCHERS (2): Kevin Plawecki, Christian Vázquez

INFIELDERS (10): Jonathan Arauz, Xander Bogaerts, C.J. Chatham, Michael Chavis, Bobby Dalbec, Rafael Devers, Tzu-Wei Lin, Mitch Moreland, Dustin Pedroia, José Peraza

OUTFIELDERS (5): Andrew Benintendi, Jackie Bradley Jr., J.D. Martinez, Alex Verdugo, Marcus Wilson

