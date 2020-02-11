The Red Sox named Ron Roenicke their interim manager

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Ron Roenicke was named interim manager of the Red Sox on Tuesday.

“Ron’s extensive coaching and managerial experience, in addition to his familiarity with our players and staff, make him an ideal fit as we prepare for the 2020 season,’’ said Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom. “He has the respect of everyone in the clubhouse, and the way he carries himself and communicates will be a positive influence on our entire organization. We are confident that Ron will hit the ground running, and we’re excited to work closely with him as he leads our group forward.’’

Roenicke spent the last two seasons as Boston’s bench coach under former manager Alex Cora, who parted ways with the Red Sox in January after MLB’s investigation into the Houston Astros’ sign-stealing system in 2017 revealed that Cora played a central role.

The Red Sox will use the interim designation on Roenicke for the start of spring training, and it could be dropped once MLB announces the findings of its investigation into allegations of illegal sign-stealing by Boston in 2018.

The news on Roenicke was greeted with enthusiasm by Red Sox players.

“Amazing,” said center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. “Very intellectual guy. Great mind. Has a love for the game. He’s great.”

Added pitcher Matt Barnes, “He’s awesome. He knows the game incredibly well. I think it will be nice having a familiar face with somebody who knows the guys, who’s been there, who has the experience that he has.”

Roenicke, 63, takes over a team that is dealing with the fallout not only from the cheating investigation but also the salary dump of onetime AL MVP Mookie Betts and Cy Young winner David Price.

Roenicke spent five years as the Brewers manager, winning 96 games and the NL Central title in his first season and finishing as runner-up for NL manager of the year. In all, he led Milwaukee to a 342-331 record in five seasons.

Roenicke batted .238 with 17 homers and 113 RBIs as an outfielder and pinch hitter with six teams from 1981-88. The younger brother of major-leaguer Gary Roenicke, he went on to coach in the Dodgers and Angels systems before taking over the Brewers in the 2011 season.

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.