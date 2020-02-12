Chris Sale kicks off 2020 Red Sox camp with walking pneumonia

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Chris Sale stayed home on Wednesday when the Red Sox conducted their first workout for pitchers and catchers. The lefthander is dealing with a case of the flu that morphed into walking pneumonia.

Sale has been sick for about 10 days, interim manger Ron Roenicke said. But he’s feeling better and was able to play catch in his yard on Tuesday and Wednesday. Sale is expected back at JetBlue Park on Friday to be evaluated.

“It sounds probably worse than what it is,’’ Roenicke said. “It’s concerning just because he’s worked so hard to get himself to this point. His arm feels great. Like he said, this is the worst time to come up with the flu.’’