Mookie Betts, David Price say they’re excited to be with Dodgers: ‘We’re winners, and we’re going to bring it here’

Mookie Betts and David Price were introduced as Dodgers on Wednesday.
Mookie Betts and David Price were introduced as Dodgers on Wednesday. –Julian McWilliams/Globe Staff
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
Andrew Mahoney
5:35 PM

Outfielder Mookie Betts and pitcher David Price were formally introduced as members of the Los Angeles Dodgers Wednesday afternoon at Dodger Stadium, where they sat in center field and put on their new jerseys for the first time.

Betts was given No. 50, the same number he wore in Boston, and Price received No. 33 (Price wore 24 and then 10 with the Red Sox.)

“We’re coming here to play the game the same way we always do,’’ Betts said. “We’re winners, and we’re going to bring it here.’’

The Dodgers lost both the 2017 and 2018 World Series, and lost in the National League Division Series to the eventual champion Nationals last season. Many view the acquisition of Betts and Price as key moves to return Los Angeles to the top of the baseball world.

Advertisement

“To be able to jump on a team like the Dodgers, with the amount of talent here, that’s something special to be a part of and we’re both very excited about that,’’ Price said.

Both players were asked about their memories of their time in Boston.

“I’d say the most fond is the World Series,’’ said Betts, who helped the Red Sox defeat the Dodgers in five games in 2018. “From the debuts to the ins and outs every day of being around Boston, I have so many memories. That was a great chapter in my life for sure.’’

Said Price: “We won a lot of games. We won three AL East division titles and were able to win a World Series title in 2018. For myself, 2018 was very special at the end and those were very good memories.’’

For Price, the switch to the NL is more than just a change of scenery.

“Now I have to swing the bat and run the bases,’’ Price said. “For me, it really takes baseball back to the high school days and just being a little kid. I didn’t get to swing it in college. Being in the AL my entire career, a couple at-bats in interleague.

Advertisement

“But to be able to do it every start . . . be able to do that every game. I’m very grateful for it.’’

The Red Sox clinched the 2018 World Series in Dodger Stadium.

“I’d like to celebrate again here in this jersey, for sure,’’ Betts said.

On Monday, the Red Sox and Dodgers agreed to the revised deal, with Boston receiving outfielder Alex Verdugo along with shortstop prospect Jeter Downs and catcher Connor Wong. The Red Sox also will send $48 million to the Dodgers to help subsidize the remaining three years and $96 million on Price’s contract.

For Price, it’s a reunion with Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman. Friedman was with the Tampa Bay Rays in the 2000s, when they drafted Price out of Vanderbilt.

“Fortunately the 2006 Devil Rays were so bad that we got the first pick in the 2007 draft, and wisely chose David,’’ Friedman said Wednesday. “I’ve watched him grow and continue to evolve on the mound. Obviously the success he’s had is evident and everybody knows about that, but he was as good of a teammate as I’ve ever seen. Just the impact he has in the clubhouse was as significant as I’ve seen.’’

TOPICS: Red Sox

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Jeter Downs signs an autograph after the first workout of Red Sox spring training.
Red Sox
Jeter Downs shared a humorous story involving his namesake, Derek Jeter February 12, 2020 | 3:08 PM
Butch Hobson (far right) was Chad Finn's favorite player growing up.
Sports Q
Who was your favorite athlete when you were a kid? February 12, 2020 | 3:04 PM
High school track athletes Alanna Smith, left, Selina Soule, center and and Chelsea Mitchell prepare to speak at a news conference outside the Connecticut State Capitol in Hartford, Conn. on February 12, 2020. The three girls have filed a federal lawsuit to block a state policy that allows transgender athletes to compete in girls sports. (AP Photo/Pat Eaton-Robb)
High School Sports
The families of 3 Connecticut girls have sued to block transgender high school athletes from competing February 12, 2020 | 1:54 PM
Patriots' quarterback Tom Brady commented on Julian Edelman's latest instagram post on Wednesday.
Tom Brady
Tom Brady wants to keep the connection going with Julian Edelman February 12, 2020 | 1:32 PM
Former Celtic Aron Baynes got a Portland Sea Dogs hat, shown here, back in 2018.
Basketball
Aron Baynes explained his eclectic hat collection February 12, 2020 | 1:26 PM
Mookie Betts is leading off for Boston's 21st century All-Traded team.
Red Sox
Who makes the cut on the Red Sox's 21st century All-Traded Team? February 12, 2020 | 12:24 PM
Pat Connaughton of the Milwaukee Bucks dunks over Buddy Hield and Nemanja Bjelica of the Sacramento Kings.
NBA
What Arlington's Pat Connaughton is thinking before his first NBA Slam Dunk Contest February 12, 2020 | 10:51 AM
A makeshift memorial was created on home plate at the baseball field at Orange Coast College, where John Altobelli coached for decades.
Altobelli Family
Memorial held for Altobelli family, killed in Kobe Bryant crash February 12, 2020 | 10:15 AM
Football
Panthers owner says Cam Newton's future depends on health February 12, 2020 | 10:00 AM
Two Ohio State players were arrested for rape and kidnapping.
College Sports
2 Ohio State football players accused of rape, kidnapping February 12, 2020 | 10:00 AM
Kyrie Irving playing for the Nets on Feb. 1, 2020. Irving left Boston as a free agent in 2019.
Celtics
Kendrick Perkins said thinking of Kyrie Irving makes him want to 'throw up' February 12, 2020 | 9:49 AM
Dwyane Wade family Thanksgiving photo
NBA
Dwyane Wade opens up about how he and Gabrielle Union support their child's gender identity February 12, 2020 | 7:49 AM
Bruins
We ask NBC’s Mike Milbury about the Bruins’ Stanley Cup chances February 12, 2020 | 5:00 AM
Celtics
Kemba Walker addressed his 'frustration' after the Celtics fell to the Rockets February 12, 2020 | 1:26 AM
NHL
Blues defenseman Jay Bouwmeester suffered a cardiac episode on the bench February 12, 2020 | 1:08 AM
Montreal's Phillip Danault, right, celebrates a goal by teammate Ben Chiarot, not shown, past Tuukka Rask during a Nov. 5, 2019 game in Montreal.
Bruins
Has the Bruins-Canadiens rivalry gotten too civil? February 11, 2020 | 7:37 PM
Former Cleveland Browns cornerback Lenzy Pipkins reportedly signed to the Patriots on Tuesday.
Patriots
Patriots sign defensive back Lenzy Pipkins February 11, 2020 | 6:19 PM
Boston Red Sox chief baseball operator Chaim Bloom announced on Monday that the team would trade Mookie Betts and David Price to the LA Dodgers.
Mookie Betts
What baseball experts are saying about the reconfigured Mookie Betts-trade February 11, 2020 | 5:23 PM
Red Sox relief pitcher Darwinzon Hernandez (63) throws after reporting for spring training baseball camp Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in Fort Myers, Fla.
Red Sox
Players addressed sign-stealing, Mookie Betts trade as MLB camps opened February 11, 2020 | 4:43 PM
ALEX HALADA / AFP via Getty Images
Sports News
The new shoe that is breaking barriers, sparking controversy, and changing how we run February 11, 2020 | 4:10 PM
Red Sox
The Red Sox named Ron Roenicke their interim manager February 11, 2020 | 1:27 PM
Red Sox infielder Michael Chavis runs some sprints at the training complex at Jet Blue Park this morning.
Spring Training
Here's the full list of players reporting to Red Sox spring training February 11, 2020 | 12:45 PM
Northeastern men's hockey celebrates a third straight Beanpot win after defeating Boston University 5-4 in double overtime.
College Sports
BU's coach called controversial penalty 'unreal' after Beanpot loss February 11, 2020 | 10:04 AM
Kobe Bryant
Kobe Bryant's widow expresses grief and anger on Instagram February 11, 2020 | 10:00 AM
Former Blue Jays pitcher Mike Bolsinger is suing the Houston Astros.
Sign-stealing
Ex-Blue Jays reliever sues Astros in sign-stealing scandal February 11, 2020 | 9:50 AM
Kemba Walker (8) and Jayson Tatum are two of five Celtics named as finalists for the U.S. Olympic Team.
Basketball
5 Celtics were named finalists for the U.S. Olympic Team February 11, 2020 | 9:40 AM
Derek Rivers (left) will enter free agency.
Football
Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers will enter free agency after 16 seasons February 11, 2020 | 9:30 AM
Stephon Gilmore South Carolina WBB
College basketball
Stephon Gilmore watched South Carolina beat UConn for the first time February 11, 2020 | 9:29 AM
Baseball
MLB is considering playoff changes. Here's what the postseason could look like. February 11, 2020 | 9:20 AM
Boston Celtics center Robert Williams III (44) reaches for a rebound during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Miami Heat in Boston, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019.
Celtics
What Robert Williams’s impending return means for the Celtics February 11, 2020 | 7:52 AM