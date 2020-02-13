Dear Dodger fans, here’s what you’re getting in Mookie Betts

He's a brilliant player you might think you know now, but a player you’ll adore even more once you settle in to watching him do his thing every day.

Mookie Betts tends to speak softly, but he carries a big stick. –Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Sports columnist
12:35 PM

Well, Dodgers fans, there’s not much those of us here in Boston can tell you about a certain veteran lefthanded pitcher sent your way that you probably don’t already know. David Price’s user’s guide is well-worn.

He is an accomplished, enigmatic 34-year-old pitcher with a growing injury history and a supposed “special elbow.’’ His teammates seem to like him, but clouds followed him everywhere here, and he often invited them.

You’ve already seen him at his best, when he should have been the Most Valuable Player of the 2018 World Series against you. That’s not the happiest we ever saw him, though. He was weirdly defiant after that win, claiming he now “held all the cards.’’

Advertisement

No, the happiest we’ve ever seen him was Wednesday, when he beamed in the sunlight at Dodger Stadium while trying on his sweet new jersey and cap. (You guys have the best uniforms in sports.) He might be an ace again for you guys, and at half-price since Boston is picking up half his salary. We won’t lament his absence.

But Mookie Betts? Oh, let us tell you about Mookie. We could talk and write about that guy forever. Some might say we already have.

First of all, you must know no one has ever referred to him as Betts, even on second reference. He’s Mookie, just Mookie, always. Hollywood loves a single-name superstar. That’s what he is. Mookie.

But he will not carry himself like that superstar, ever. What you saw from him during that sun-splashed press conference Wednesday was what you’re going to get. Mookie is soft-spoken and matter-of-fact, polite and easy to smile, but not necessarily candid. You’ll notice he gave up nothing Wednesday regarding his future plans. He’s super-charismatic, but not in any way that involves grand gestures. The kids would say he’s chill.

You might have noticed that Price and Mookie both chuckled when asked whether they were looking forward to the Hollywood lifestyle. The chuckle was because Price knows that basking in the bright lights is not exactly Mookie’s way. While he could easily be a superstar that Los Angeles adores off the field, he won’t chase celebrity, and sometimes will actively avoid it.

Advertisement

MLB reportedly wanted to market him more than it does, and he nixed it. His idea of the LA nightlife probably will be to find a really cool bowling alley. Yeah, he’s about that kind of ball, too.

But on the field? Oh boy, are you in for a treat. You might think you know how great he is, since his baseball-reference page tells an intriguing story: one American League MVP award (2018), one AL MVP runner-up (2016), four consecutive Gold Gloves in right field, a batting title (.346 in ’18), a career .893 OPS, and more career WAR through 5½ seasons than Steve Garvey, Fernando Valenzuela, and Kirk Gibson compiled in their entire careers.

And here’s the thing. He’s even better than you know. It’s often said about good but not great players that you have to see them every day to appreciate them, to pick up the nuances that make them better than their statistics might indicate. Players like Brock Holt get that kind of praise.

Well, it applies to Betts, too. He puts up superstar numbers — he’s rightly asking for the second-highest salary in baseball because he happens to be the second-best player in baseball, after that Trout fella down the street a few miles — but he’s even better than the numbers, because he excels at everything.

He is — dang it, was — the best defensive right fielder the Red Sox have had since Dwight Evans. He hits the ball so hard that you’re left wondering how that wiry body generates such power, and then he comes up in his next at-bat and launches another rocket.

Advertisement

He’s a speedy and savvy baserunner, one who has stolen 126 bases while being caught just 25 times. He is the most complete player the Red Sox have developed in the draft era, perhaps even going back further than that. You’ll know better than we do, but I don’t see a player that excels at so much in Dodgers lore since the days of Jackie Robinson.

You’re going to love watching him, and not just because he’s so darned good. Mookie might be inconspicuous off the field but his charisma once the game begins lights up the ballfield like the LA skyline. He plays with passion and relentless competitiveness; I recommend looking up the clip of his epic 13-pitch at-bat against J.A. Happ in July 2018 for the peak example.

But he always makes room for fun. Whenever Betts or center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. would record the third out of an inning on a fly ball, the player that didn’t make the catch would set off on a fly pattern toward the dugout. The other player would throw a deep ball that Jared Goff would envy. We’re going to miss that. We’re going to miss all of it.

Or most of us will, anyway. When the rumors that the Red Sox were considering trading him morphed into sad reality, some among us tried to rationalize it. He wants too much money, they’d say, or he doesn’t want to be here (he never said any such thing), or he’s overrated since he hasn’t been his usual self in the playoffs (he has a .654 OPS in a 99-plate-appearance sample).

Those people were easily disregarded. If you can’t appreciate Mookie, if you make a conscious effort to diminish him, you’ve already revealed that your opinion on such matters deserves no credence.

So, Dodgers fans, that’s our scouting report on Mookie, a brilliant player you might think you know now, but a player you’ll adore even more once you settle in to watching him do his thing every day.

No, no need to thank us for the intel. All we ask is that you appreciate him thoroughly, because Mookie deserves admiration for his skill, style, and effort as much as any player we’ve had in Boston in generations.

And for heaven’s sake, crush the Yankees if you happen to collide with them in the World Series.

That’s the least you can do with the incredible gift the Red Sox just gave you.

TOPICS: Red Sox MLB

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Bruins
NHL fines Bruins captain Zdeno Chara for cross-checking Brendan Gallagher February 13, 2020 | 1:11 PM
New Los Angeles Dodgers David Price and Mookie Betts pose for a picture during a news conference to announce their acquisition at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.
Baseball
How Los Angeles media covered Mookie Betts and David Price February 13, 2020 | 12:21 PM
Astros players spoke at their spring training facility in West Palm Beach, Fla.
Sign-stealing
Alex Bregman and Jose Altuve apologized for the Astros' sign-stealing scheme February 13, 2020 | 11:25 AM
David Price Mookie Betts Dodgers
Red Sox
Mookie Betts, David Price join long history of Red Sox turned Dodgers February 13, 2020 | 11:07 AM
Kobe Bryant
Kobe Bryant, daughter buried in Southern California cemetery February 13, 2020 | 10:20 AM
Tom Brady after the playoff loss to the Titans.
Patriots
NFL analyst thinks the Patriots had the 'worst receiving corps in the NFL' in 2019 February 13, 2020 | 10:03 AM
Blue Jays' Reese McGuire (10) was charged with indecency in Florida.
Baseball
Blue Jays' Reese McGuire charged with indecency in Florida February 13, 2020 | 10:00 AM
NHL
Blues' Jay Bouwmeester remains hospitalized after bench collapse February 13, 2020 | 9:50 AM
Two Ohio State players were arrested for rape and kidnapping.
Ohio State
2 Ohio State football players dismissed amid rape charges February 13, 2020 | 9:43 AM
NBA
Raptors' 15-game win streak snapped with 101-91 loss to Nets February 13, 2020 | 9:00 AM
Baseball
Gary Sanchez and Aaron Boone aren't convinced the Astros didn't steal signs in 2019 February 13, 2020 | 7:50 AM
Megan Rapinoe poses with her individual awards at the end of the Women's World Cup.
Soccer
U.S. soccer men’s union says women’s pay should be tripled February 13, 2020 | 7:47 AM
David Pastrnak (88) celebrates after he scored a natural hat trick for a 3-1 lead over the Montreal Canadiens during the second period.
Bruins
What David Pastrnak said after reaching the 40-goal mark for the first time February 13, 2020 | 6:54 AM
New Los Angeles Dodgers David Price and Mookie Betts pose for a picture during a news conference to announce their acquisition at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.
Red Sox
Red Sox to send Dodgers $48 million in 18 installments over 3 years February 12, 2020 | 9:54 PM
Patriots
Scott Pioli rips speculative process around Tom Brady’s future February 12, 2020 | 5:59 PM
Mookie Betts and David Price were introduced as Dodgers on Wednesday.
Red Sox
Mookie Betts, David Price say they're excited to be with Dodgers: 'We're winners, and we're going to bring it here' February 12, 2020 | 5:35 PM
Bruins
NHL analyst Jeremy Roenick is out at NBC Sports February 12, 2020 | 4:18 PM
Jeter Downs signs an autograph after the first workout of Red Sox spring training.
Red Sox
Jeter Downs shared a humorous story involving his namesake, Derek Jeter February 12, 2020 | 3:08 PM
Butch Hobson (far right) was Chad Finn's favorite player growing up.
Sports Q
Who was your favorite athlete when you were a kid? February 12, 2020 | 3:04 PM
High school track athletes Alanna Smith, left, Selina Soule, center and and Chelsea Mitchell prepare to speak at a news conference outside the Connecticut State Capitol in Hartford, Conn. on February 12, 2020. The three girls have filed a federal lawsuit to block a state policy that allows transgender athletes to compete in girls sports. (AP Photo/Pat Eaton-Robb)
High School Sports
The families of 3 Connecticut girls have sued to block transgender high school athletes from competing February 12, 2020 | 1:54 PM
Patriots' quarterback Tom Brady commented on Julian Edelman's latest instagram post on Wednesday.
Tom Brady
Tom Brady wants to keep the connection going with Julian Edelman February 12, 2020 | 1:32 PM
Former Celtic Aron Baynes got a Portland Sea Dogs hat, shown here, back in 2018.
Basketball
Aron Baynes explained his eclectic hat collection February 12, 2020 | 1:26 PM
Mookie Betts is leading off for Boston's 21st century All-Traded team.
Red Sox
Who makes the cut on the Red Sox's 21st century All-Traded Team? February 12, 2020 | 12:24 PM
Pat Connaughton of the Milwaukee Bucks dunks over Buddy Hield and Nemanja Bjelica of the Sacramento Kings.
NBA
What Arlington's Pat Connaughton is thinking before his first NBA Slam Dunk Contest February 12, 2020 | 10:51 AM
A makeshift memorial was created on home plate at the baseball field at Orange Coast College, where John Altobelli coached for decades.
Altobelli Family
Memorial held for Altobelli family, killed in Kobe Bryant crash February 12, 2020 | 10:15 AM
Football
Panthers owner says Cam Newton's future depends on health February 12, 2020 | 10:00 AM
Two Ohio State players were arrested for rape and kidnapping.
College Sports
2 Ohio State football players accused of rape, kidnapping February 12, 2020 | 10:00 AM
Kyrie Irving playing for the Nets on Feb. 1, 2020. Irving left Boston as a free agent in 2019.
Celtics
Kendrick Perkins said thinking of Kyrie Irving makes him want to 'throw up' February 12, 2020 | 9:49 AM
Dwyane Wade family Thanksgiving photo
NBA
Dwyane Wade opens up about how he and Gabrielle Union support their child's gender identity February 12, 2020 | 7:49 AM
Bruins
We ask NBC’s Mike Milbury about the Bruins’ Stanley Cup chances February 12, 2020 | 5:00 AM