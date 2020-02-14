Report: MLB investigation into Red Sox expected by end of February, and allegations are less severe

The report on Major League Baseball’s investigation into alleged sign-stealing by the Red Sox in 2018 is expected to be finished by the end of February, MLB Network’s Jon Heyman is reporting.

The allegations against the Red Sox aren’t expected to be as severe as those against the 2017 Astros, which resulted in the suspension and later firing of Houston general manager Jeff Luhnow and manager A.J. Hinch, as well as a $5 million fine and the loss of four draft picks.

Alex Cora, who was the Astros bench coach in 2017, has yet to receive punishment from MLB because of the ongoing investigation into allegations that the Red Sox stole signs in 2018, in Cora’s first year as manager in Boston.