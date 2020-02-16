Red Sox sign-stealing findings will be out by the end of next week

“There have been a couple developments in the Boston thing that slowed us down, people who had to have been re-interviewed.’’

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred spoke largely about the Astros in his remarks at Atlanta’s new spring training facilities in North Port, Fla. –Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
February 16, 2020 | 5:52 PM

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said on Sunday afternoon in Florida that findings in its investigation of the 2018 Red Sox and illicit sign stealing will be released by the end of next week.

“We always want the investigations to go as quickly as possible. Never, however, at the expense of making sure we have pursued every possible lead, and done everything we can possibly do to get the facts right,’’ Manfred told reporters during a press conference dominated by the sign-stealing scandal. “There have been a couple developments in the Boston thing that slowed us down, people who had to have been re-interviewed.’’

Advertisement

On Jan. 7, The Athletic cited “three people who were with the Red Sox during their 108-win 2018 season’’ in reporting that “during that regular season, at least some players visited the video replay room during games to learn the sign sequence opponents were using.’’ Sports Illustrated reported Manfred had learned of the accusation in the process of investigating the 2017 Houston Astros, and had planned to pursue it privately until he learned of the upcoming report.

A week later, Manfred’s nine-page report on its Astros investigation was released, which ultimately resulted in one-year suspensions for Houston manager A.J. Hinch and GM Jeff Luhnow, both of whom were subsequently fired, and the departures of both Red Sox manager Alex Cora (Houston’s bench coach in 2017) and new Mets manager Carlos Beltran (who played his final season with the team).

At the press conference following Cora’s departure, Red Sox management repeatedly urged observers withhold judgment about the accusations until after MLB’s investigation, and have in subsequent weeks repeatedly claimed they will be largely exonerated by it.

TOPICS: Red Sox

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
President Trump rides in his limousine, known as the Beast, as it took off on the Daytona International Speedway trailed by NASCAR race cars at the Daytona 500.
Daytona 500
Trump kicks off Daytona 500 as grand marshal February 16, 2020 | 4:36 PM
Although the spring training weather has been glorious, storm clouds continue to gather above the meeting between MiLB and MLB, which is set for Thursday in Dallas.
MLB
Minor League Baseball applauds pay raises, while sticking to negotiating stance February 16, 2020 | 1:20 PM
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher David Price throws during spring training.
MLB
David Price said he could have made 'a bunch of better decisions' in Boston February 16, 2020 | 10:43 AM
Jayson Tatum reacts after Domantas Sabonis nailed a 3-pointer to win.
Celtics
Jayson Tatum could not defend his Skills Challenge title February 16, 2020 | 10:38 AM
Skiing
Women's World Cup: Vlhova wins slalom to overtake absent Shiffrin in standings February 16, 2020 | 9:31 AM
Aaron Gordon attempts to jump over Tacko Fall in Saturday's dunk contest.
NBA
Tacko Fall was at the center of an NBA Slam Dunk controversy February 16, 2020 | 9:00 AM
Pat Connaughton of the Milwaukee Bucks dunks the ball over teammate Giannis Antetokounmpo.
NBA
Watch both of Arlington's Pat Connaughton's slams in the dunk contest February 16, 2020 | 8:55 AM
Derrick Jones Jr. heads to the basket during the NBA All-Star slam dunk contest in Chicago on Saturday.
NBA
Derrick Jones Jr., Bam Adebayo, Buddy Hield winners at epic All-Star Saturday February 15, 2020 | 11:38 PM
Bruins forward David Pastrnak goes through the high-five line after scoring his 42nd goal of the season during Saturday's Bruins-Red Wings tilt at TD Garden.
Bruins
3 takeaways as the Bruins finally topped the Detroit Red Wings February 15, 2020 | 11:14 PM
Harvard guard Noah Kirkwood goes up for a shot.
College Sports
Noah Kirkwood leads Harvard past Columbia 77-73 in 2OT February 15, 2020 | 10:30 PM
Alex Biega defends against David Pastrnak during the second period Saturday.
Bruins
David Pastrnak scores 42nd goal as Bruins roll past Detroit, 4-1 February 15, 2020 | 4:53 PM
Tom Brady's free agency rumors are heating up.
Patriots
How $30 million a season fits into Tom Brady's market value February 15, 2020 | 2:53 PM
The US hockey team’s 4-3 upset of the Soviet Union in the 1980 Olympics was named the best sports moment of the 20th century by Sports Illustrated.
CHAD FINN I SPORTS MEDIA
Revisiting the Miracle on Ice 40 years later with Al Michaels February 15, 2020 | 1:00 PM
Kevin Pillar arrived in Fort Myers on Friday.
Red Sox
5 things to know about new Red Sox outfield Kevin Pillar February 15, 2020 | 11:51 AM
Kevin Garnett, a finalist for the 2020 Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, speaks during a ceremony announcing the finalists at the United Center on Friday in Chicago.
Celtics
What an emotional Kevin Garnett said after he was named a Hall of Fame finalist February 15, 2020 | 9:28 AM
In this file photo, former President Barack Obama address the participants at a summit.
NBA
The First Fan: Barack Obama appears at All-Star NBA Cares event February 15, 2020 | 8:15 AM
This makeshift memorial to former Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant sprung up outside the NBA team's practice facility.
NBA
Kobe Bryant memorial tickets to sell for as much as $224 February 15, 2020 | 7:18 AM
Dont'a Hightower announced he is expecting his first child.
Patriots
Dont'a Hightower announces he's expecting his first child February 14, 2020 | 10:04 PM
Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen exchanged Valentine's Day messages on Instagram.
Patriots
Tom Brady and Julian Edelman shared loving Valentine's Day messages February 14, 2020 | 9:48 PM
Ledlum, a freshman, recorded his second double-double of the season.
College Sports
Chris Ledlum scores 15 points to lead Harvard past Cornell 85-63 February 14, 2020 | 9:35 PM
Marcus Smart doesn't want you to be cheap this Valentine's Day.
Celtics
Marcus Smart gives Valentine's Day advice to Celtics fans on Twitter February 14, 2020 | 9:14 PM
Pillar hit .261 with a career-best 21 homers in 2019.
Red Sox
With Mookie Betts gone, Red Sox fill holes in outfield and at leadoff February 14, 2020 | 8:53 PM
Jordan Montgomery pitches for the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, a Triple A team in the International League, last August.
Red Sox
Minor leaguers to get pay raises, but major issues remain February 14, 2020 | 8:03 PM
Kevin Garnett and Kobe Bryant were named finalists for the Basketball Hall of Fame on Friday.
Celtics
Kobe Bryant, Kevin Garnett headline finalists for Basketball Hall of Fame February 14, 2020 | 7:54 PM
The Celtics will retire Kevin Garnett's No. 5 next season.
Sports Q
Sports Q: Should the Celtics retire Kevin Garnett's number? February 14, 2020 | 7:34 PM
Celtics
Celtics and DraftKings go into business together February 14, 2020 | 6:39 PM
Red Sox 1B Mitch Moreland is pictured during Thursday's workout.
Red Sox
What to know about Red Sox spring training so far February 14, 2020 | 4:27 PM
MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred answers questions at a press conference during MLB baseball owners meetings Thursday.
Red Sox
Report: MLB investigation into Red Sox expected by end of February, and allegations are less severe February 14, 2020 | 4:02 PM
Bruins
Bruins sign Jeremy Lauzon to two-year extension February 14, 2020 | 3:42 PM
Jake Farrell of Northeastern baseball. (Brad Young) 31zocampus
College Baseball
College baseball starts this weekend. Here's what to expect from local teams. February 14, 2020 | 2:47 PM