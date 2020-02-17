Report: Brock Holt signs deal with Milwaukee

Brock Holt’s seven-season tenure with the Red Sox is apparently over, The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reporting on Monday night that Milwaukee has a deal with the free agent utilityman.

The deal, Rosenthal said, is pending a physical.

Holt, 31, became a beloved figure in Boston, a far cry from when he was acquired as the second player in the trade to get closer Joel Hanrahan from the Pirates just after Christmas 2012.

Holt, who was an All-Star in 2015, made $3.575 million last season, and hit .297 with a .771 OPS. A reunion seemed unlikely, given the signing of Jose Peraza for $3 million in December, and especially so after the team issued Holt’s No. 12 to newly acquired Alex Verdugo last week.

Advertisement

Holt only topped 400 plate appearances in a season twice with the Red Sox, posting a .270/.340/.374 line in 615 regular-season games with the team, but played everywhere on the diamond outside of pitcher and catcher, was the team’s Jimmy Fund captain the last five seasons, and was widely credited with Boston’s harmonious clubhouse in recent years.

He famously hit for the cycle at Yankee Stadium in a 16-1 romp in Game 3 during the 2018 AL Division Series, and made his son Griffin a regional celebrity, frequently posting with him on social media.

“I want to be somewhere where me and my family are happy. Obviously I love it here and I would love to stay here. But free agency is something I haven’t experienced and I don’t know what to expect,’’ Holt told the Globe’s Peter Abraham in August.

Earlier this winter, new Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom was asked about Holt returning.

“I know how much he means to the community. You can see just recently he’s still active in the community, even as a free agent,’’ Bloom said. “I saw he made a nice donation recently. That says something about who he is and how much this community means to him.

Advertisement

“I know — and I’ve kind of gotten a taste of it coming here — that certain players just really seem to bond with the fan base. He’s certainly been one of those and that’s not something that’s lost on any of us.’’