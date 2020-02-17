Mookie Betts bids farewell: ‘You were great to me, Boston’

Former Red Sox outfielder Mookie Betts used social media to tell Boston how he feels.

“Nine years. Man, you were great to me, Boston,” the outfielder begins in a video posted to his social media accounts on Monday morning.

“The way you welcomed me in, like family. The bonds that will last a lifetime, and the banner that will hang forever,” he says, as clips of him dancing in the outfield and celebrating the 2018 World Series flash over the screen.