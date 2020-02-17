Mookie Betts bids farewell: ‘You were great to me, Boston’

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Mookie Betts #50 of the Los Angeles Dodgers answers questions from the media during a news conference at Dodger Stadium on February 12, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)
Mookie Betts. –Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images
February 17, 2020 | 10:57 AM

Former Red Sox outfielder Mookie Betts used social media to tell Boston how he feels.

“Nine years. Man, you were great to me, Boston,” the outfielder begins in a video posted to his social media accounts on Monday morning.

“The way you welcomed me in, like family. The bonds that will last a lifetime, and the banner that will hang forever,” he says, as clips of him dancing in the outfield and celebrating the 2018 World Series flash over the screen.

It was a fitting thank you to the city, fans, and team he called home for his entire career up until this month, when he was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The scene shifts from “GO SOX” shining in lights on the Prudential Center to the palm tree-lined streets of LA and a glimpse of the classic “Dodger Stadium” sign on Vin Scully Avenue.

“Over the years, I’ve realized we’re all a part of something bigger than one person or one city,” he continues.

Then the video shifts to classic moments many Boston or LA sports fans would recognize – the Dodgers winning the World Series, Kevin Garnett celebrating an NBA Finals victory, Zdeno Chara hoisting the Stanley Cup, Tom Brady fist-pumping into the air, Kobe Bryant jumping in joy after winning another title.

His final words:

“Los Angeles, it’s showtime.”

Watch the video here:

TOPICS: Red Sox

