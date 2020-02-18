Someone needs to replace Mookie Betts in the leadoff spot. Ron Roenicke has a player in mind.

Who will replace Mookie Betts in the leadoff spot?

Ron Roenicke said Andrew Benintendi could be the guy to replace Mookie Betts in the leadoff spot.
Ron Roenicke said Andrew Benintendi could be the guy to replace Mookie Betts in the leadoff spot. –(Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
February 18, 2020 | 11:16 AM

With the departure of Mookie Betts, there’s an empty slot at the top of the Red Sox batting order.

Interim manager Ron Roenicke thinks he knows who could fill it.

“[Andrew Benintendi] is always a guy I bring up because he did it last year, because he’s an on-base guy,” Roenicke said, according to WEEI’s Rob Bradford. “I know he can hit, he’s a really good hitter and has a really good eye.

“He takes pitches, he does everything you need as a leadoff hitter, and he can steal bases, too, so I like him in the leadoff spot. We’ll see in camp. I’m sure I’ll have a conversation with him and if he’s good with it, we’ll try and see how it goes and see how everybody else fits in.”

Advertisement

Benintendi started last season batting first, hitting .256 from the plate with a .355 on-base percentage in the top spot. When he was the first overall batter in a game, he hit a dismal .119 (5-for-42 with five walks through 48 games).

The team’s new arrivals aren’t promising replacements at the top of the order, either – Alex Verdugo led off once for the Dodgers last season, while Kevin Pillar got the nod four times. So Benintendi, who signed a two-year, $10 million deal Feb. 10, could be the best bet.

TOPICS: Red Sox

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Michael Chavis and Jaylen Brown played high school basketball against each other in Georgia.
Celtics
Jaylen Brown ended Michael Chavis's high school basketball season February 18, 2020 | 10:40 AM
Red Sox
Red Sox to add catcher Jonathan Lucroy on minor league deal February 18, 2020 | 9:45 AM
Kyrie Irving playing for the Nets in Jan. 2020.
Celtics
'The blind leading the blind': Kendrick Perkins's reaction to Kyrie Irving's new NBPA role February 18, 2020 | 9:23 AM
Coronavirus
General public barred from Tokyo Marathon over coronavirus fears February 18, 2020 | 8:00 AM
Hall of Fame golfer Mickey Wright, who won 82 LPGA tournaments including 13 majors, died Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, of a heart attack, her attorney said.
Golf
Mickey Wright, golf great and early LPGA force, dies at 85 February 18, 2020 | 7:45 AM
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick faces one of the most important off-seasons of his Patriots tenure.
Patriots
Long-term NFL planning is often overrated. Why that benefits Bill Belichick and the Patriots February 18, 2020 | 7:31 AM
MLB
MLB stars hammer Rob Manfred over 'piece of metal' trophy crack February 18, 2020 | 7:30 AM
Marquette's Markus Howard (0) goes up for a shot against Villanova's Collin Gillespie (2).
College Basketball
NCAA's new 3-point line leading to lower shooting percentages February 18, 2020 | 7:15 AM
Ryan Newman (6) goes airborne as he collided with Corey LaJoie (32) on the final lap of the Daytona 500.
NASCAR
Denny Hamlin, Ryan Newman contrast risk and reward at Daytona 500 February 18, 2020 | 7:00 AM
Ryan Newman (6) crashes on the last lap of the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/David Graham)
Sports News
NASCAR releases statement on Ryan Newman after Daytona crash, says injuries 'not life threatening' February 17, 2020 | 10:16 PM
Red Sox
Report: Brock Holt signs deal with Milwaukee February 17, 2020 | 9:20 PM
Bruins
Potential Bruins target Tyler Toffoli traded to Vancouver February 17, 2020 | 8:30 PM
Alex Verdugo
Red Sox
What we know about Alex Verdugo's involvement in a 2015 assault investigation February 17, 2020 | 2:46 PM
Red Sox
Read John Henry’s opening statement regarding the Mookie Betts trade February 17, 2020 | 1:19 PM
Red Sox
John Henry acknowledges ire surrounding Mookie Betts trade February 17, 2020 | 12:33 PM
LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Mookie Betts #50 of the Los Angeles Dodgers answers questions from the media during a news conference at Dodger Stadium on February 12, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)
Red Sox
Mookie Betts bids farewell: ‘You were great to me, Boston’ February 17, 2020 | 10:57 AM
A downpour, as viewed from the press box, forces a postponement of the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, in Daytona Beach, Fla.
Nascar
Daytona 500 dampened by rain, postponed for first time since 2012 February 17, 2020 | 10:42 AM
Celtics' forward Jayson Tatum wore Jordan sneakers throughout the entire All-Star weekend.
2020 NBA All-Star weekend
Jayson Tatum makes a statement at All-Star Weekend - on his feet February 16, 2020 | 10:12 PM
Jaroslav Halak celebrates with teammates after defeating the New York Rangers.
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' 3-1 win over the Rangers February 16, 2020 | 8:59 PM
The Bruins celebrate an empty net goal by Patrice Bergeron.
Bruins
Surging Bruins earn 3-1 win over Rangers February 16, 2020 | 7:35 PM
Red Sox
Red Sox sign-stealing findings will be out by the end of next week February 16, 2020 | 5:52 PM
President Trump rides in his limousine, known as the Beast, as it took off on the Daytona International Speedway trailed by NASCAR race cars at the Daytona 500.
Daytona 500
Trump kicks off Daytona 500 as grand marshal February 16, 2020 | 4:36 PM
Although the spring training weather has been glorious, storm clouds continue to gather above the meeting between MiLB and MLB, which is set for Thursday in Dallas.
MLB
Minor League Baseball applauds pay raises, while sticking to negotiating stance February 16, 2020 | 1:20 PM
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher David Price throws during spring training.
MLB
David Price said he could have made 'a bunch of better decisions' in Boston February 16, 2020 | 10:43 AM
Jayson Tatum reacts after Domantas Sabonis nailed a 3-pointer to win.
Celtics
Jayson Tatum could not defend his Skills Challenge title February 16, 2020 | 10:38 AM
Skiing
Women's World Cup: Vlhova wins slalom to overtake absent Shiffrin in standings February 16, 2020 | 9:31 AM
Aaron Gordon attempts to jump over Tacko Fall in Saturday's dunk contest.
NBA
Tacko Fall was at the center of an NBA Slam Dunk controversy February 16, 2020 | 9:00 AM
Pat Connaughton of the Milwaukee Bucks dunks the ball over teammate Giannis Antetokounmpo.
NBA
Watch both of Arlington's Pat Connaughton's slams in the dunk contest February 16, 2020 | 8:55 AM
Derrick Jones Jr. heads to the basket during the NBA All-Star slam dunk contest in Chicago on Saturday.
NBA
Derrick Jones Jr., Bam Adebayo, Buddy Hield winners at epic All-Star Saturday February 15, 2020 | 11:38 PM
Bruins forward David Pastrnak goes through the high-five line after scoring his 42nd goal of the season during Saturday's Bruins-Red Wings tilt at TD Garden.
Bruins
3 takeaways as the Bruins finally topped the Detroit Red Wings February 15, 2020 | 11:14 PM