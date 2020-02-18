Red Sox to add catcher Jonathan Lucroy on minor league deal

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Veteran catcher Jonathan Lucroy is scheduled for a physical on Wednesday and if that goes well he would be added to the Red Sox’ spring training roster on a minor league contract, two major league sources said on Tuesday.

Lucroy, 33, hit .232 with a .660 OPS in 101 games for the Angels and Cubs last season. He has played 10 years in the majors.

Lucroy suffered a concussion and a broken nose last July 7 when Jake Marisnick ran him over at the plate. He then had neck surgery after the season to repair a disc issue.