Andrew Benintendi isn’t surprised that Brock Holt won’t return

Xander Bogaerts also shared what he'll miss about his former teammate.

Andrew Benintendi (right) wasn't surprised to hear the news that his friend and teammate Brock Holt was signing with Milwaukee.
Andrew Benintendi (right) wasn't surprised to hear the news that his friend and teammate Brock Holt was signing with Milwaukee.
By
February 19, 2020 | 11:04 AM

Andrew Benintendi wasn’t surprised that his friend and teammate Brock Holt wasn’t returning to Boston, according to WEEI’s Rob Bradford.

Benintendi reportedly found out that Holt had inked a 1-year deal with the Brewers through a text from a college teammate and verified the report on Twitter.

“I thought there was no chance (of Holt returning). As more players were acquired you put two and two together,” Benintendi said.

“It is what it is. You can’t really control it at all. I’m happy for him, though.”

Xander Bogaerts, who played with Holt in Pawtucket before they were called up in 2013, had more to say about the infielder, who served as a five-time Jimmy Fund captain during his seven years with Boston.

“He’s a guy who was very beloved here,” Bogaerts said. “He was a nice guy to put in that lineup with no worries. He was always going to go out there and be Brock. Obviously, we’re going to miss that.

“He did what was best for him, and I wish him the best. He’s awesome.”

