Chris Sale has the second-best odds to win the American League Cy Young Award

Oddsmakers have high hopes for Chris Sale’s return to the hill.

DraftKings Sportsbook has Sale at +600 to win the American League Cy Young Award, which is second-best to new Yankee Gerrit Cole (+250). Cole’s former teammate and Astros star Justin Verlander pulls in at third (+700).

Cleveland’s Mike Clevinger and Tampa Bay’s Blake Snell round out the top five at +1000.

Before being sidelined in August with an elbow injury, Sale was 6-11 with a 4.40 ERA, more than double what he posted in 2018, a career-best campaign as a starter: 12-4 with a 2.11 ERA. Sale has never won the Cy Young Award but finished in the top six in voting for seven consecutive seasons (2012-18), an MLB record.