Morning sports update: Red Sox reportedly still interested in trading for Wil Myers

Boston may not be done making moves before the start of the MLB season.

Wil Myers after hitting a walk-off single in Sept. 2019.
Wil Myers after hitting a walk-off single in Sept. 2019. –AP Photo/Gregory Bull
Boston.com Staff
February 19, 2020 | 9:48 AM

Tonight, the Bruins face the Oilers in Edmonton at 8:30 p.m. Boston is hoping to extend its current three-game winning streak.

The Celtics are off until Friday, when the team’s season resumes following the All-Star break in Minnesota against the Timberwolves at 8 p.m.

The Champions League knockout round continues today with Atalanta hosting Valencia, and Tottenham at home against RB Leipzig. Both games kick off at 3 p.m.

Additional note: If you’re running the Boston Marathon in 2020 and would like to share your story with Boston.com. here’s how you can do that.

The Red Sox and Wil Myers: While the Mookie Betts trade has been completed, the Red Sox are reportedly still interested in acquiring Padres outfielder Wil Myers (a player who had been mentioned in some of the Betts rumors before the Dodgers secured a deal of their own).

According to Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune, the Myers trade rumors remain alive.

“Sources said in the past two days that talks between the Padres and Boston Red Sox are ongoing,” wrote Acee, “and a deal seems contingent on the Red Sox taking on around half of the $61 million owed Myers over the next three years.”

Acee also mentioned Padres prospects Cal Quantrill, Luis Campusano and Gabriel Arias as players on Boston’s radar, but didn’t offer any potential pieces that San Diego would want in return.

Myers, 29, hit .239 in 2019 with 18 home runs. He won American League Rookie of the Year in 2013 as a member of the Rays.

Trivia: At the NHL trade deadline in 2011, the Bruins made multiple trades. Of course, the season culminated with a Stanley Cup win. One of the deadline deals was to trade Blake Wheeler and Mark Stuart to Atlanta in exchange for Boris Valabik and what other player?

(Answer at the bottom.)

Hint: He was later traded along with Tyler Seguin to the Dallas Stars in 2013.

More from Boston.com:

Some discussion of the Red Sox starting rotation:

The winter hasn’t been snowy in Boston, but some New England ski areas are thriving:

After a decade away, Seth Sinovic is back with the Revolution:

Warriors coach Steve Kerr joked about Stephen Curry’s red jersey:

On this day: In 1984, twin brothers Phil and Steve Mahre skied their way to gold and silver medals in slalom at the Sarajevo Olympics.

Daily highlight: 17-year-old Gio Reyna — the youngest American to ever play in the UEFA Champions League — assisted Erling Haaland’s thunderbolt of a winning goal on Tuesday for Dortmund in the first game of the knockout stages. Dortmund prevailed over Paris Saint-Germain 2-1, and will play the second leg in Paris on March 11.

Trivia answer: Rich Peverley

