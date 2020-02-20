David Ortiz is upset with whistleblower Mike Fiers: ‘Now you look like a snitch’

Ortiz discussed the Astros' sign-stealing controversy on Thursday.

Retired Red Sox slugger David Ortiz commented on the Astros' controversy at Spring Training.
Retired Red Sox slugger David Ortiz commented on the Astros' controversy at Spring Training. –Jim Davis Globe Staff
By
, Boston.com Staff
February 20, 2020 | 4:40 PM

David Ortiz is more than annoyed with Mike Fiers — he’s angry.

The Red Sox legend spoke about the now-Athletics pitcher, who in an interview with The Athletic in November publicly discussed how the Houston Astros were involved in sign-stealing in 2017. Ortiz criticized Fiers, who won a World Series championship with the Astros in 2017, for outing his former team.

“I’m mad [at Fiers,]” he said on Thursday at Red Sox spring training camp at JetBlue Park. “The pitcher that came out talking about it. After you make your money and you get your ring, you decide to talk about it? Why didn’t you talk about it during the season when it was going on?  Why didn’t you say, ‘I don’t want no part of this.’ Now you look like a snitch.”

Fiers’s allegations prompted MLB to investigate the Astros, who were hit with a $5 million fine and the loss of first-and-second-round draft picks in 2020 and 2021. Both Astros general manager Jeff Luhnow and manager AJ Hinch were fired, as well as Red Sox manager Alex Cora and Mets manager Carlos Beltrán, who were involved.

However, some current and former players called the penalties “weak.” Angels outfielder Mike Trout was just one of many who expressed his dissatisfaction with the lack of punishment put on the players for their participation.

“I don’t agree with the punishment, the players not getting anything. It was player driven,” Trout said on Tuesday. “A lot of guys lost respect for some of the guys. It seems like every day something new comes out…It’s not good for baseball and it’s sad to see.”

“I think they got off pretty easy,” Braves player Nick Markakis said. “They’re going to be able to go out there and compete with no ramifications at all, which is wrong.”

Others, such as ESPN analyst Jessica Mendoza, have criticized Fiers specifically for his decision to go public with the allegations against his former team. Ortiz is the latest to express his sentiments on the situation, emphasizing the effect Fiers’s information will have on the sport of baseball.

“Why you got to talk about it after?” Ortiz added. “It’s going to be a huge distraction for the game for a while. You don’t want that.”

