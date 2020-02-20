We don’t expect sentimentality from the Red Sox, but we could use more clarity

The popular Brock Holt, after seven seasons in Boston, is headed to Milwaukee on a one-year free agent deal. –barry chin
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Sports columnist
February 20, 2020 | 5:00 AM

Alex Verdugo shares many on-field traits with the popular Andrew Benintendi. Jose Peraza is just 25 and hoarded 49 extra-base hits two years ago. Jonathan Lucroy once finished fourth in the National League Most Valuable Player balloting, and not even that long ago.

I suppose it’s not out of the realm of possibility — heck, it may even be likely — that some of these newcomers Chaim Bloom and the Red Sox front office are bringing in during this winter of chaos could end up being helpful to a winning cause.

Perhaps one or two will even emerge as fan favorites.

That also goes for the seemingly dozen or so no-name pitchers Bloom has acquired, among them Martin Perez, Josh Osich, Austin Brice, and Jeffrey Springs. The Tampa Bay Rays, during Bloom’s employ there, had an uncanny knack for finding competent pitching at great value. The post-Dave Dombrowski Red Sox sure could use some of that.

Advertisement

Hey, maybe you’ll like these new guys once they play some meaningful innings and accomplish a feat or two.

But I can understand why Red Sox fans aren’t especially interested in hearing about any of them now, let alone getting excited for what they might bring.

It’s not about who they are as ballplayers. It’s about whom they’re replacing, and the distinct lack of sentimentality the Red Sox have shown this offseason toward fan favorites.

We might like Verdugo, Peraza, and the rest. But we’re not ready to, yet. Not when we’re still getting used to the idea that the Red Sox have moved on from two of their most popular players of recent vintage.

Mookie Betts and Brock Holt are all-timers in Red Sox lore in different ways. We’ve spent a lot of words on Betts and the absurdity of trading him. So let’s keep the synopsis brief: He’s one of the best and most charismatic players in Red Sox history. Franchises go decades without developing a Mookie Betts, and it’s a sad day when a player like that moves on.

Holt, of course, is only a fraction of the ballplayer Betts is, but he earned a place in Red Sox fans’ hearts by playing hard, maximizing his ability, coming through in a few memorable spots (most notably when he hit for the cycle in the pivotal 16-1 win in Game 3 of the 2018 ALDS against the Yankees), and always representing the organization with grace. Holt was a rock for the Jimmy Fund. And anyone who wanted his autograph usually ended up getting it.

Advertisement

As a player, he’s fairly replaceable. That doesn’t mean he won’t be deeply missed by people who care about this team.

I’ve been following the Red Sox since 1978 — I know, talk about your traumatic indoctrinations — and from my recollections, this is the most disheartening offseason since the winter of 1980-81, when Haywood Sullivan “forgot’’ to send Carlton Fisk his contract on time, paving the way for Fisk to depart for Chicago, then traded Fred Lynn, Rick Burleson, and Butch Hobson to the Angels in a pair of deals that brought back Carney Lansford, Mark Clear, and not much else.

Back then, the Red Sox gutted a championship-caliber team that could never quite get over the hump. This winter, they severely altered a roster that won just 84 games last year, but won 119 the season before en route to its fourth World Series title since 2004.

It’s hard to say goodbye to that. But ownership (John Henry also owns the Globe) has struggled to explain their decisions, in particular why Betts was traded. What they really need to do is have Bloom, a likable, upbeat personality, explain in deep detail (but in layman’s terms) why they felt it best to trade Betts and let Holt walk, and further communicate what the long-term plan is in terms of rebuilding the farm system and strengthening the margins of the roster.

Bloom knew what he was getting into when he took this job, and he’s an extremely smart guy. I think he’s going to be good at this, even if there’s a swirl of roster turnover that will take some getting used to. But he needs to be the face and voice of this unwelcome change, right now.

Advertisement

The Red Sox have made moves this offseason that have turned off the fan base, and we don’t know the new guys yet. All we know is that popular, winning players are gone, and that the new season feels like a bummer before it has begun.

Sometimes you wish front offices were more sentimental; I still can’t believe Theo Epstein brought in Matt Clement and David Wells for Pedro Martinez and Derek Lowe after 2004. But sentimentality is best left to the fans. What the front office owes us, if they want our money spent at the ballpark, is deep, honest clarity on the baseball reasons for why they are doing what they do.

Right now, all we know is that Mookie Betts (and David Price too) is a Dodger, Brock Holt is a Brewer, Alex Verdugo has a bad back, and being a Red Sox fan feels like more of a chore than a passion.

TOPICS: Red Sox

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Brock Holt
Sports Q
Chad Finn: Is Brock Holt the best utility player in Red Sox history? February 19, 2020 | 6:49 PM
Ryan Newman was released from the hospital on Wednesday just two days after his crash in the Daytona 500.
Daytona 500
Ryan Newman released from hospital after Daytona 500 crash February 19, 2020 | 2:42 PM
Boston Marathon runner Chapin Jacob poses with his Dana-Farber Cancer Institute patient partner Cameron Conley.
Marathon
Chapin Jacob is running the Boston Marathon for Cam, Pat, and the Dana-Farber Institute February 19, 2020 | 2:36 PM
Ryan Newman slides down the track after he was involved in a crash on the final lap of the Daytona 500.
Daytona 500
Roush Fenway shared an update on Ryan Newman after Daytona 500 crash February 19, 2020 | 1:35 PM
Ray Allen Boston Celtics
Celtics
Danny Ainge on whether the Celtics will retire Ray Allen's number February 19, 2020 | 1:26 PM
Andrew Benintendi (right) wasn't surprised to hear the news that his friend and teammate Brock Holt was signing with Milwaukee.
Red Sox
Andrew Benintendi isn't surprised that Brock Holt won't return February 19, 2020 | 11:04 AM
Wil Myers after hitting a walk-off single in Sept. 2019.
Red Sox
Red Sox reportedly still interested in trading for Wil Myers February 19, 2020 | 9:48 AM
Bruins left winger Jake DeBrusk had a goal wiped off for offsides in the third period.
Bruins
Jake DeBrusk is happy to be heading home during Canada trip February 19, 2020 | 9:43 AM
Chris Sale delivers in the first inning against the Cleveland Indians on Aug. 13, 2019.
Red Sox
Chris Sale has the second-best odds to win the American League Cy Young Award February 19, 2020 | 9:20 AM
DORTMUND, GERMANY - FEBRUARY 18: Erling Haaland of Borussia Dortmund celebrates with Gio Reyna and Raphael Guerreiro after scoring his team's first goal during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg match between Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain at Signal Iduna Park on February 18, 2020 in Dortmund, Germany. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Bongarts/Getty Images)
Soccer
Gio Reyna, 17, becomes youngest American in Champions League February 19, 2020 | 8:04 AM
Adam Buksa shows off a New England Revolution scarf after signing in December.
Soccer
4 things to know about the Revolution's busy offseason February 19, 2020 | 7:58 AM
MLB
Player discipline possible for future sign-stealing offenses February 19, 2020 | 7:51 AM
MLB
Rob Manfred apologizes for calling World Series trophy a 'piece of metal' February 19, 2020 | 7:40 AM
New York Yankees' Aaron Judge runs on the field during a spring training baseball workout Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Sign-stealing
Aaron Judge says the Astros should be stripped of their 2017 title February 19, 2020 | 7:20 AM
MLB
LeBron James rips MLB commissioner Rob Manfred for his handling of Astros’ scandal February 19, 2020 | 7:16 AM
Celtics
Grant Williams loves playing Settlers of Catan. He's just got one problem February 19, 2020 | 5:00 AM
Could Rangers forward and former Boston College Eagle Chris Kreider become a Bruin before the Feb. 24 trade deadline?
Bruins
5 intriguing potential trade targets for the Bruins entering the trade deadline February 18, 2020 | 7:08 PM
Runners race to the finish line in the 123rd Boston Marathon on Monday, April 15, 2019, in Boston.
Boston Marathon
Attention Boston Marathon runners: Here’s how to share your story on Boston.com February 18, 2020 | 2:23 PM
Drew Brees announced his intention to play his 20th season in the NFL.
NFL
Drew Brees announces intention to return for 2020 season February 18, 2020 | 2:16 PM
Ryan Newman slides down the track after he was involved in a crash on the final lap of the Daytona 500.
Daytona 500
Daytona 500: How Ryan Newman's last lap ended in flames February 18, 2020 | 2:07 PM
In this Feb. 22, 1980 file photo, the U.S. hockey team celebrates after a 4-3 victory against the Soviets in the 1980 Olympics.
Miracle On Ice
Boston skaters reflect on life after the Miracle on Ice February 18, 2020 | 1:49 PM
NHL
Jay Bouwmeester back in St. Louis, 'on the road to recovery' February 18, 2020 | 12:57 PM
Ron Roenicke said Andrew Benintendi could be the guy to replace Mookie Betts in the leadoff spot.
Red Sox
Someone needs to replace Mookie Betts in the leadoff spot. Ron Roenicke has a player in mind. February 18, 2020 | 11:16 AM
Michael Chavis and Jaylen Brown played high school basketball against each other in Georgia.
Celtics
Jaylen Brown ended Michael Chavis's high school basketball season February 18, 2020 | 10:40 AM
Red Sox
Red Sox to add catcher Jonathan Lucroy on minor league deal February 18, 2020 | 9:45 AM
Kyrie Irving playing for the Nets in Jan. 2020.
Celtics
'The blind leading the blind': Kendrick Perkins's reaction to Kyrie Irving's new NBPA role February 18, 2020 | 9:23 AM
College hockey
UNH’s Steve Metcalf will be new Hockey East commissioner February 18, 2020 | 8:46 AM
Coronavirus
General public barred from Tokyo Marathon over coronavirus fears February 18, 2020 | 8:00 AM
Hall of Fame golfer Mickey Wright, who won 82 LPGA tournaments including 13 majors, died Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, of a heart attack, her attorney said.
Golf
Mickey Wright, golf great and early LPGA force, dies at 85 February 18, 2020 | 7:45 AM
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick faces one of the most important off-seasons of his Patriots tenure.
Patriots
Long-term NFL planning is often overrated. Why that benefits Bill Belichick and the Patriots February 18, 2020 | 7:31 AM