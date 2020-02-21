Red Sox set to open exhibition season against Northeastern

Baseball is back.

The Red Sox will take the field Friday at Jet Blue Park to face Northeastern. –Jim Davis/Globe Staff
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
Andrew Mahoney
February 21, 2020 | 11:02 AM

The Red Sox will face some competition today when they play an exhibition against the Northeastern University baseball team.

It will begin a stretch of 197 games in 220 days, with the 34-game Grapefruit League schedule set to commence Saturday when they face Tampa Bay.

The regular season will begin March 26 with a seven-game road trip through Toronto and Baltimore. They will open their home schedule on Thursday, April 2 against the Chicago White Sox.

Today’s game will be seven innings and will air on NESN at 1:05 p.m. You can also follow Globe writers Peter Abraham (@peteabe) and Julian McWilliams (@byJulianMack) for updates from the game.

Advertisement

Here are the lineups:

RED SOX Hernandez 2B, Duran CF, Chatham SS, Castillo RF, Longhi 1B, Wong C, Andreoli LF, De La Guerra 3B, Centeno DH

HUSKIES Holzwasser 2B, Peterson LF, Fair 3B, Rosen DH, DiLoreto 1B, Costello RF, Beaudet C, Smith SS

Pitching: RHP Daniel McGrath (2019 minor league stats: 7-1, 1.98 ERA) vs. RHP Cam Schlittler (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

■ Peter Abraham reports that the Red Sox also plan to pitch righthanders Denyi Reyes, Robinson Leyer, Trevor Hildenberger and Austin Brice today.

■ This is the 18th meeting between Northeastern and the Red Sox … The clubs have played a spring training exhibition in each of the last 16 seasons beginning in 2004, and first met on 4/11/1977 at Fenway Park … Luis Tiant started that game for the Sox.

■ The Huskies have yet to defeat the Red Sox, but forced an extra inning in 2015 before falling 2-1 (8 innings).

■ The only Husky to play for the Red Sox was first baseman Carlos Peña in 2006 (.273, 9-for-33, 1 home run, 3 RBI in 18 games) … Peña joined NESN last season as a color analyst for select spring training and regular season games.

■ Schlittler, a freshman from Walpole, tossed a scoreless inning at Alabama in the Huskies’ opening weekend. He was a two-time Globe All-Scholastic at Walpole High.

TOPICS: Red Sox College Sports

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Boston-02/13/20 Celtics vs Clippers- Celtics Jayson Tatum reacts after sinking a basket in the second overtime to put the Celtics ahead 134-130 with 2:01 left on the clock. Photo by John Tlumacki/Globe Staff(sports)
Celtics
4 questions the Celtics will answer after the All-Star break February 21, 2020 | 11:07 AM
Jonathan Lucroy practices at Red Sox spring training as Jason Varitek looks on in the background.
Red Sox
Jonathan Lucroy recalled his first-hand experience dealing with Astros' sign-stealing February 21, 2020 | 9:54 AM
Tom Brady's free agency rumors are heating up.
Tom Brady
5 things to know about Tom Brady's free agency, according to NFL experts February 21, 2020 | 9:04 AM
NHL
NHL teams get jump on deadline with flurry of early trades February 21, 2020 | 7:48 AM
MLB
Yankees' Luis Severino will miss spring training again February 21, 2020 | 7:35 AM
NHL
Vegas stops Tampa Bay's 11-game streak with 5-3 win February 21, 2020 | 7:30 AM
Soccer
American women seek more than $66 million in damages from U.S. Soccer February 21, 2020 | 7:16 AM
NFL
NFL owners approve negotiated terms for new labor agreement February 21, 2020 | 7:10 AM
Tracy and Michael Freeman are running the Boston Marathon to raise funds and awareness for Rett Syndrome, a rare condition that their son Aidan suffers from.
Marathon
Tracy and Michael Freeman are running for their son who has Rett Syndrome February 21, 2020 | 12:01 AM
Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving reacts after he was injured during the second half of a Feb. 1 game against the Wizards in Washington.
Kyrie Irving
Nets' Kyrie Irving to have season-ending shoulder surgery February 20, 2020 | 7:01 PM
MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: Former baseball player Alex Rodriguez looks on before Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
Media
ESPN announces Alex Rodriguez, Matt Vasgersian as Sunday Night team February 20, 2020 | 5:44 PM
Media
Lesley Visser wins Lifetime Achievement Award from Sports Emmys February 20, 2020 | 5:11 PM
Red Sox
Glove story: The best defensive players in Red Sox history February 20, 2020 | 5:00 PM
Retired Red Sox slugger David Ortiz commented on the Astros' controversy at Spring Training.
Papi Speaks
David Ortiz is upset with whistleblower Mike Fiers: 'Now you look like a snitch' February 20, 2020 | 4:40 PM
Becca Shamah, who is running the Boston Marathon for the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, and her mother.
Marathon
Becca Shamah is running for her mother February 20, 2020 | 12:00 PM
Tennis
Roger Federer has knee surgery, will miss French Open February 20, 2020 | 10:30 AM
Jake DeBrusk
Bruins
Video: Jake DeBrusk's dad interviewed him before puck drop February 20, 2020 | 10:29 AM
Alex Cora Ian Kinsler
Red Sox
Ian Kinsler said the 2018 Red Sox were ‘not anything close to’ Astros’ sign-stealing February 20, 2020 | 9:33 AM
Rob Jennis, who is running the Boston Marathon to support cancer research.
Marathon
Rob Jennis is running the Boston Marathon for a world without cancer February 20, 2020 | 9:30 AM
Brock Holt
Red Sox
Brock Holt 'never expected to wear any other uniform but a Red Sox uniform' February 20, 2020 | 9:17 AM
MLB
The Tampa Bay Rays will give out free tickets as part of new 'Win Pack' promotion February 20, 2020 | 8:36 AM
Boston, MA - 10/13/2019 - Boston Celtics center Robert Williams III (44) and Cleveland Cavaliers forward Jarell Martin (24) reach for a rebound during the second quarter of the preseason NBA basketball game between the Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers at TD Garden in Boston, Mass. on Sunday, Oct. 13. (Nic Antaya for The Boston Globe) Topic: 14Celtics
Celtics
Here's the latest on Robert Williams February 20, 2020 | 8:24 AM
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell speaks during a media event before Super Bowl LIV.
Football
NFL owners have proposed adding two teams to the playoffs February 20, 2020 | 8:12 AM
NBA
John Beilein resigns as coach with an emotional goodbye to Cavs February 20, 2020 | 8:00 AM
Boston Bruins left wing Anders Bjork (10) is stopped by Edmonton Oilers goalie Mike Smith (41) as Adam Larsson (6) defends.
Bruins
David Pastrnak scores winner in the Bruins' 2-1 OT win over Edmonton February 20, 2020 | 7:51 AM
Boston Bruins center Joakim Nordstrom (20), Torey Krug (47) and David Pastrnak (88) celebrate Pastrnak's overtime goal.
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' thrilling overtime win over the Oilers February 20, 2020 | 6:46 AM
Chad Finn
We don’t expect sentimentality from the Red Sox, but we could use more clarity February 20, 2020 | 5:00 AM
Brock Holt
Sports Q
Chad Finn: Is Brock Holt the best utility player in Red Sox history? February 19, 2020 | 6:49 PM
Ryan Newman was released from the hospital on Wednesday just two days after his crash in the Daytona 500.
Daytona 500
Ryan Newman released from hospital after Daytona 500 crash February 19, 2020 | 2:42 PM
Boston Marathon runner Chapin Jacob poses with his Dana-Farber Cancer Institute patient partner Cameron Conley.
Marathon
Chapin Jacob is running the Boston Marathon for Cam, Pat, and the Dana-Farber Institute February 19, 2020 | 2:36 PM