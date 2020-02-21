Despite 3-0 loss, Northeastern’s annual exhibition against the Red Sox is ‘a date that you look forward to all the time.’

"Honestly, this game was one of the reasons that I chose Northeastern."

Fort Myers, FL: 02-20-20: Northeastern's Jeff Costello slides in safely with a double, as Red Sox 2B Marco Hernandez is late with the tag attempt. The Red Sox hosted Northeastern University in an exhibition baseball game at Jet Blue Park. (Jim Davis Globe Staff).
Northeastern's Jeff Costello slides in safely with a double, as Red Sox second baseman Marco Hernandez is late with the tag attempt. –Jim Davis/Globe Staff
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
February 21, 2020

Tradition was not lost in Northeastern’s annual exhibition game with the Red Sox Friday.

The Red Sox won – as they have every year since the teams have squared off (starting in 1977 and annually since 2004). But more importantly, the Huskies got some experience against professional competition – and the 20 Massachusetts natives on the roster got a chance to square off against their hometown team.

“Honestly, this game was one of the reasons that I chose Northeastern,” Northeastern senior Scott Holzwasser (Sudbury, Mass.), who reached base twice on a hit and a walk, said. “Every year, you kind of get that feeling as it’s approaching. It’s a date that you look forward to all the time.”

Advertisement

With two outs in the bottom of the sixth, Ryan Fitzgerald drove in Marcus Wilson, who reached on a walk, to give the Sox the first run of the game. The Sox cushioned their lead with a two-RBI single from Jantzen Witte, and the Huskies were shut down in the top of the seventh by Eduard Bazardo in their last effort, taking the 3-0 loss.

Seven scoreless innings still produced a lengthy box score, as Northeastern coach Mike Glavine aims to get every position player a plate appearance or time in the field.

“It’s definitely important to be able to play in front of that many people, to play against the Red Sox,” Glavine said. “We’ll hopefully use that experience for our regular schedule when we get going down the road.

“There’s a lot of family and friends at the games and people watching back home. It’s not only a learning experience, but it’s also a great way to reward them for the hard work they do for us and our program.”

The Huskies had runners in scoring position in each of the first three innings of the game, but couldn’t capitalize. The Red Sox struggled defensively, with Chad De La Guerra and Jeter Downs picking up the game’s only errors.

Advertisement

The Red Sox used a new pitcher in each of the seven innings. Adam Lau earned the win on the mound after a walk and a strikeout, while four pitchers – Daniel McGrath, Austin Brice, Robinson Leyer, and Trevor Hildenberger each fanned two.

Four Northeastern pitchers – freshmen Cam Schlittler (East Walpole, Mass.), Thomas Balboni, Jake Gigliotti (Auburn, Mass.), and sophomore Nick Davis – hurled scoreless innings. Local players also shined offensively – Jeff Costello (Lexington, Mass.), Corey DiLoreto (Reading, Mass.) and Kyle Peterson (Brockton, Mass.) each added a hit.

Freshman Sebastian Keane (North Andover, Mass.) did not appear against the team that drafted him in the 11th round, because he’ll take the hill Sunday against South Florida.

“Sometimes in this game, we walk some guys, we hit some guys, because we’re nervous,” Glavine said. “But we pitched really well. Defensively, we made some great plays, and a couple of double plays.

“We can get pretty nervous out there, so it was good to see us be comfortable and just play the game.”

Northeastern returns to regular-season action this weekend with a three-game series at South Florida.

“The game today [shows] that we can hang with anybody,” redshirt junior Ian Fair (Walpole, Mass.), who was picked as the Colonial Athletic Association’s Preseason Player of the Year, said. “If you play well, if we play our game, we can hang with any team. We really showed that today.

“It was a 0-0 game down into the sixth inning. It’s great competition, and we’re right in there with them.”

TOPICS: Red Sox College Sports

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Ondrej Kase gives the Bruins' much-need versatility on the wing.
Bruins
What the Ondrej Kase trade means for the Bruins February 21, 2020 | 6:05 PM
David Ortiz spent some time with the Red Sox at Spring Training this week.
Red Sox
What we learned from Red Sox spring training this week February 21, 2020 | 4:40 PM
Jimmy Tully is running the Boston Marathon for his mother, a breast cancer survivor, and for the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.
Marathon
Jimmy Tully is running for his mother, a breast cancer survivor February 21, 2020 | 4:30 PM
Bruce Cassidy and Don Sweeney shared their thoughts on the Bruins' trade for Ondrej Kase on Friday.
Bruins
What Don Sweeney and Bruce Cassidy said about the Bruins' trade for Ondrej Kase February 21, 2020 | 4:29 PM
Kemba Walker played about 32 minutes in Sunday’s All-Star Game.
Celtics
Kemba Walker had to have knee drained, injection after All-Star Game February 21, 2020 | 4:10 PM
John Mara, owner of the New York Giants, arrives for a meeting with NFL owners to discuss a proposed labor agreement.
NFL
Player representatives will vote after union committee rejects NFL labor deal February 21, 2020 | 2:22 PM
Bruins
Bruins trade David Backes, Axel Andersson to Ducks for Ondrej Kase February 21, 2020 | 1:23 PM
NFL
With NFL labor strife possible, will Patriots owner Robert Kraft have to save football again? February 21, 2020 | 1:04 PM
Caroline Tocci (right) poses with cousin Vanessa Marcotte in running gear. Marcotte was killed in 2016, and Tocci is running the Boston Marathon in her honor.
Marathon
Caroline Tocci is running the Boston Marathon in honor of her late cousin February 21, 2020 | 12:00 PM
Boston-02/13/20 Celtics vs Clippers- Celtics Jayson Tatum reacts after sinking a basket in the second overtime to put the Celtics ahead 134-130 with 2:01 left on the clock. Photo by John Tlumacki/Globe Staff(sports)
Celtics
4 questions the Celtics will answer after the All-Star break February 21, 2020 | 11:07 AM
Red Sox
Red Sox set to open exhibition season against Northeastern February 21, 2020 | 11:02 AM
Jonathan Lucroy practices at Red Sox spring training as Jason Varitek looks on in the background.
Red Sox
Jonathan Lucroy recalled his first-hand experience dealing with Astros' sign-stealing February 21, 2020 | 9:54 AM
Tom Brady's free agency rumors are heating up.
Tom Brady
5 things to know about Tom Brady's free agency, according to NFL experts February 21, 2020 | 9:04 AM
NHL
NHL teams get jump on deadline with flurry of early trades February 21, 2020 | 7:48 AM
MLB
Yankees' Luis Severino will miss spring training again February 21, 2020 | 7:35 AM
NHL
Vegas stops Tampa Bay's 11-game streak with 5-3 win February 21, 2020 | 7:30 AM
Soccer
American women seek more than $66 million in damages from U.S. Soccer February 21, 2020 | 7:16 AM
NFL
NFL owners approve negotiated terms for new labor agreement February 21, 2020 | 7:10 AM
Tracy and Michael Freeman are running the Boston Marathon to raise funds and awareness for Rett Syndrome, a rare condition that their son Aidan suffers from.
Marathon
Tracy and Michael Freeman are running for their son who has Rett Syndrome February 21, 2020 | 12:01 AM
Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving reacts after he was injured during the second half of a Feb. 1 game against the Wizards in Washington.
Kyrie Irving
Nets' Kyrie Irving to have season-ending shoulder surgery February 20, 2020 | 7:01 PM
MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: Former baseball player Alex Rodriguez looks on before Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
Media
ESPN announces Alex Rodriguez, Matt Vasgersian as Sunday Night team February 20, 2020 | 5:44 PM
Media
Lesley Visser wins Lifetime Achievement Award from Sports Emmys February 20, 2020 | 5:11 PM
Red Sox
Glove story: The best defensive players in Red Sox history February 20, 2020 | 5:00 PM
Retired Red Sox slugger David Ortiz commented on the Astros' controversy at Spring Training.
Papi Speaks
David Ortiz is upset with whistleblower Mike Fiers: 'Now you look like a snitch' February 20, 2020 | 4:40 PM
Becca Shamah, who is running the Boston Marathon for the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, and her mother.
Marathon
Becca Shamah is running for her mother February 20, 2020 | 12:00 PM
Tennis
Roger Federer has knee surgery, will miss French Open February 20, 2020 | 10:30 AM
Jake DeBrusk
Bruins
Video: Jake DeBrusk's dad interviewed him before puck drop February 20, 2020 | 10:29 AM
Alex Cora Ian Kinsler
Red Sox
Ian Kinsler said the 2018 Red Sox were ‘not anything close to’ Astros’ sign-stealing February 20, 2020 | 9:33 AM
Rob Jennis, who is running the Boston Marathon to support cancer research.
Marathon
Rob Jennis is running the Boston Marathon for a world without cancer February 20, 2020 | 9:30 AM
Brock Holt
Red Sox
Brock Holt 'never expected to wear any other uniform but a Red Sox uniform' February 20, 2020 | 9:17 AM