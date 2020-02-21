Despite 3-0 loss, Northeastern’s annual exhibition against the Red Sox is ‘a date that you look forward to all the time.’

Tradition was not lost in Northeastern’s annual exhibition game with the Red Sox Friday.

The Red Sox won – as they have every year since the teams have squared off (starting in 1977 and annually since 2004). But more importantly, the Huskies got some experience against professional competition – and the 20 Massachusetts natives on the roster got a chance to square off against their hometown team.

“Honestly, this game was one of the reasons that I chose Northeastern,” Northeastern senior Scott Holzwasser (Sudbury, Mass.), who reached base twice on a hit and a walk, said. “Every year, you kind of get that feeling as it’s approaching. It’s a date that you look forward to all the time.”

With two outs in the bottom of the sixth, Ryan Fitzgerald drove in Marcus Wilson, who reached on a walk, to give the Sox the first run of the game. The Sox cushioned their lead with a two-RBI single from Jantzen Witte, and the Huskies were shut down in the top of the seventh by Eduard Bazardo in their last effort, taking the 3-0 loss.

Seven scoreless innings still produced a lengthy box score, as Northeastern coach Mike Glavine aims to get every position player a plate appearance or time in the field.

“It’s definitely important to be able to play in front of that many people, to play against the Red Sox,” Glavine said. “We’ll hopefully use that experience for our regular schedule when we get going down the road.

“There’s a lot of family and friends at the games and people watching back home. It’s not only a learning experience, but it’s also a great way to reward them for the hard work they do for us and our program.”

The Huskies had runners in scoring position in each of the first three innings of the game, but couldn’t capitalize. The Red Sox struggled defensively, with Chad De La Guerra and Jeter Downs picking up the game’s only errors.

The Red Sox used a new pitcher in each of the seven innings. Adam Lau earned the win on the mound after a walk and a strikeout, while four pitchers – Daniel McGrath, Austin Brice, Robinson Leyer, and Trevor Hildenberger each fanned two.

Four Northeastern pitchers – freshmen Cam Schlittler (East Walpole, Mass.), Thomas Balboni, Jake Gigliotti (Auburn, Mass.), and sophomore Nick Davis – hurled scoreless innings. Local players also shined offensively – Jeff Costello (Lexington, Mass.), Corey DiLoreto (Reading, Mass.) and Kyle Peterson (Brockton, Mass.) each added a hit.

Freshman Sebastian Keane (North Andover, Mass.) did not appear against the team that drafted him in the 11th round, because he’ll take the hill Sunday against South Florida.

“Sometimes in this game, we walk some guys, we hit some guys, because we’re nervous,” Glavine said. “But we pitched really well. Defensively, we made some great plays, and a couple of double plays.

“We can get pretty nervous out there, so it was good to see us be comfortable and just play the game.”

Northeastern returns to regular-season action this weekend with a three-game series at South Florida.

“The game today [shows] that we can hang with anybody,” redshirt junior Ian Fair (Walpole, Mass.), who was picked as the Colonial Athletic Association’s Preseason Player of the Year, said. “If you play well, if we play our game, we can hang with any team. We really showed that today.

“It was a 0-0 game down into the sixth inning. It’s great competition, and we’re right in there with them.”