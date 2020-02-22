FROM

Jerry Narron back with Red Sox as bench coach

This will be Narron’s 42nd season in professional baseball as a player, coach, or manager.

Red Sox manager Ron Roenicke (left), who added Jerry Narron to his staff as bench coach, will also have the services of Jason Varitek (right) in more of a full-time coaching role. –Jim Davis/Globe Staff
By
February 22, 2020

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Red Sox looked to the past to find their new bench coach.

Jerry Narron, who was added to the staff on Saturday, worked for the Sox in 2003 as the bench coach under Grady Little. He ­also spent 2011-15 as the bench coach in Milwaukee under new Sox manager Ron Roenicke. Narron’s first game will be Sunday.

“He’s really good,’’ Roenicke said. “I wouldn’t do it just because he’s familiar with me. I’d do it because he’s really good. . . . It’s something I know has worked.’’

