Jerry Narron back with Red Sox as bench coach

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Red Sox looked to the past to find their new bench coach.

Jerry Narron, who was added to the staff on Saturday, worked for the Sox in 2003 as the bench coach under Grady Little. He ­also spent 2011-15 as the bench coach in Milwaukee under new Sox manager Ron Roenicke. Narron’s first game will be Sunday.

“He’s really good,’’ Roenicke said. “I wouldn’t do it just because he’s familiar with me. I’d do it because he’s really good. . . . It’s something I know has worked.’’