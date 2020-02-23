Here’s what oddsmakers are predicting for the 2020 Red Sox

The Red Sox are squarely in the middle of the pack as the season begins.

Chris Sale will be the ace of the pitching staff in 2020.
Chris Sale will be the ace of the pitching staff in 2020. –Jim Davis/Globe Staff
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Weekend Sports Producer
February 23, 2020 | 11:26 AM

Baseball season is here, as Spring Training games are officially underway and Opening Day is just about a month out.

The Red Sox roster appears to be set following the trade of Mookie Betts and David Price, so let’s take a look at what oddsmakers are predicting for the 2020 MLB season and where the Red Sox stand in all of it.

Lines are courtesy of Draft Kings Sportsbook and Bovada.

AL East: +900

Let’s start in the division. After winning three consecutive AL East titles from 2016-2018, the Red Sox slumped to a disappointing third-place finish in 2019 behind the New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays.

Advertisement

Oddsmakers believe that will be the case again this season.

The Yankees are the prohibitive favorite to capture a second straight division crown, with their odds at -500 on both Draft Kings and Bovada. The Rays, meanwhile, are in the +500 to +600 range on most sites.

That leaves the Red Sox with the third best odds to win the AL East at +900 on Draft Kings and +800 on Bovada. It’s important to note that the Red Sox did open at +525, but the odds jumped up after the Betts and Price trade.

Rounding out the division are the Toronto Blue Jays (+3300) and Baltimore Orioles (+50000).

Playoffs: +225

While winning the division is a long shot in oddsmakers’ eyes, making the playoffs is a more realistic scenario for the Red Sox. At +225 on Draft Kings, the Sox have the ninth best chance in the American League to reach the postseason.

The Yankees (-2500), Houston Astros (-385), Minnesota Twins (-210), Rays (+105), and Oakland A’s (+135) are the five clubs favored to make the playoffs, which would be the exact same postseason group as last season.

The Cleveland Indians (+163) are pegged as the first team to miss October, just like last season, while the Chicago White Sox (+180) and Los Angeles Angels (+180) follow them. The Red Sox, who had the seventh best record in the AL in 2019, are next at +225, meaning oddsmakers believe both the White Sox and Angels have a good chance to leap over Boston this season.

Advertisement

Los Angeles signed superstar third baseman Anthony Rendon to join Mike Trout in the middle of their lineup, while Chicago has a collection of young talent ready to break out.

The Texas Rangers (+550) and Blue Jays (+650) have the next best odds after the Red Sox to make the playoffs.

American League: +1100

Draft Kings lists the Red Sox with the ninth best chance to reach the postseason, however they are tied for fifth with the Cleveland Indians at +1100 to win the American League. The Red Sox have better odds to win the pennant than the A’s (+1300), White Sox (+1600), and Angels (+2000).

The team’s higher probability to win the AL over making the playoffs is a testament to the arduous American League East. The Red Sox will play the Yankees and Rays a combined 36 times during the regular season.

World Series: +2500

This long shot scenario has the Red Sox with the 11th best odds on Draft Kings and 16th best (+3000) on Bovada to win the World Series. Both sites have the Red Sox in a group with teams like the Indians, White Sox, Chicago Cubs, and Cincinnati Reds, while the New York Mets, Philadelphia Phillies, and St. Louis Cardinals are slightly ahead.

The Yankees (+350) and the Los Angeles Dodgers (+400) are the odds-on favorites to reach the Fall Classic.

When the Red Sox surprisingly won the World Series in 2013, they opened the season at +7500 odds to win it all.

Win Total: 85.5

Those are all the scenarios with this team in terms of the division, postseason, and World Series, so now let’s look at the win total. DraftKings sets the mark at 85.5 wins. That win total would be a slight improvement from the 84-78 season they compiled in 2019.

Advertisement

If the Red Sox finish right around that mark, at either 85-77 or 86-76, history says that likely wouldn’t be enough to get them into the postseason. Only two American League teams over the last five years, the 2015 Houston Astros (86-76) and the 2017 Minnesota Twins (85-77), have the reached the playoffs with win totals of 85 or 86.

The 85.5 wins is tied with the Indians for the sixth highest total in the American League. The Yankees, Astros, Twins, Rays, and A’s are all predicted to finish with more wins than the Red Sox, which would leave them out of the postseason for the second year in a row.

TOPICS: Red Sox MLB Baseball

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Paul Pierce, Ray Allen, and Kevin Garnett won a championship with the Celtics in 2008.
Celtics
Doc Rivers hopes Ray Allen is there when the Celtics retire Kevin Garnett's jersey February 23, 2020 | 9:04 AM
Emergency goalie David Ayres helped the Carolina Hurricanes to a win Saturday.
NHL
Carolina Hurricanes turn to 42-year-old Zamboni driver as emergency goalie in win over Maple Leafs February 23, 2020 | 8:06 AM
Tuukka Rask behind the bench after being replaced by Jaroslav Halak in the third period.
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' ugly 9-3 loss to the Canucks February 23, 2020 | 7:29 AM
Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy works behind his team during a game.
Bruins
Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy said he's 'not going to lose sleep' after 9-3 loss to Canucks February 23, 2020 | 2:47 AM
Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder fight during Saturday's WBC heavyweight championship boxing match.
Boxing
Tyson Fury wins in stunning stoppage of Deontay Wilder in heavyweight tilt February 23, 2020 | 12:54 AM
David Ortiz, John Henry
Red Sox
Whether at John Henry or David Ortiz, a reminder to angry Red Sox fans: Winning's always the cure. February 22, 2020 | 11:46 AM
Daniel Theis had career highs in points and rebounds in the Celtics' win over the Timberwolves.
Celtics
Daniel Theis, Celtics teammates react to his career night February 22, 2020 | 11:41 AM
Rafael Devers made his first appearance in camp Friday.
Red Sox
David Ortiz on Rafael Devers: 'I'm telling you this guy is on another level' February 22, 2020 | 10:34 AM
Charlie Coyle netted his 15th goal of the season in Friday's win over the Flames.
Bruins
How the Bruins overcame a wild start to defeat the Flames February 22, 2020 | 7:35 AM
Patrice Bergeron celebrates with teammates after scoring one of his two goals against the Flames.
Bruins
Patrice Bergeron scores twice as Bruins beat Flames 4-3 February 22, 2020 | 1:22 AM
Gordon Hayward led all scorers in the Celtics' win over the Timberwolves on Friday.
Celtics
Gordon Hayward, Celtics hold off Timberwolves 127-117 February 21, 2020 | 10:48 PM
The United States' team celebrates with the trophy after winning the Women's World Cup.
Soccer
U.S. women's soccer team sets price for ending lawsuit: $67 Million February 21, 2020 | 8:33 PM
Fort Myers, FL: 02-20-20: Northeastern's Jeff Costello slides in safely with a double, as Red Sox 2B Marco Hernandez is late with the tag attempt. The Red Sox hosted Northeastern University in an exhibition baseball game at Jet Blue Park. (Jim Davis Globe Staff).
Red Sox
Red Sox beat Northeastern, 3-0, in exhibition play to open the season February 21, 2020 | 7:04 PM
Ondrej Kase gives the Bruins' much-need versatility on the wing.
Bruins
What the Ondrej Kase trade means for the Bruins February 21, 2020 | 6:05 PM
David Ortiz spent some time with the Red Sox at Spring Training this week.
Red Sox
What we learned from Red Sox spring training this week February 21, 2020 | 4:40 PM
Jimmy Tully is running the Boston Marathon for his mother, a breast cancer survivor, and for the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.
Marathon
Jimmy Tully is running for his mother, a breast cancer survivor February 21, 2020 | 4:30 PM
Bruce Cassidy and Don Sweeney shared their thoughts on the Bruins' trade for Ondrej Kase on Friday.
Bruins
What Don Sweeney and Bruce Cassidy said about the Bruins' trade for Ondrej Kase February 21, 2020 | 4:29 PM
Kemba Walker played about 32 minutes in Sunday’s All-Star Game.
Celtics
Kemba Walker had to have knee drained, injection after All-Star Game February 21, 2020 | 4:10 PM
John Mara, owner of the New York Giants, arrives for a meeting with NFL owners to discuss a proposed labor agreement.
NFL
Player representatives will vote after union committee rejects NFL labor deal February 21, 2020 | 2:22 PM
Bruins
Bruins trade David Backes, Axel Andersson to Ducks for Ondrej Kase February 21, 2020 | 1:23 PM
NFL
With NFL labor strife possible, will Patriots owner Robert Kraft have to save football again? February 21, 2020 | 1:04 PM
Caroline Tocci (right) poses with cousin Vanessa Marcotte in running gear. Marcotte was killed in 2016, and Tocci is running the Boston Marathon in her honor.
Marathon
Caroline Tocci is running the Boston Marathon in honor of her late cousin February 21, 2020 | 12:00 PM
Boston-02/13/20 Celtics vs Clippers- Celtics Jayson Tatum reacts after sinking a basket in the second overtime to put the Celtics ahead 134-130 with 2:01 left on the clock. Photo by John Tlumacki/Globe Staff(sports)
Celtics
4 questions the Celtics will answer after the All-Star break February 21, 2020 | 11:07 AM
Red Sox
Red Sox set to open exhibition season against Northeastern February 21, 2020 | 11:02 AM
Jonathan Lucroy practices at Red Sox spring training as Jason Varitek looks on in the background.
Red Sox
Jonathan Lucroy recalled his first-hand experience dealing with Astros' sign-stealing February 21, 2020 | 9:54 AM
Tom Brady's free agency rumors are heating up.
Tom Brady
5 things to know about Tom Brady's free agency, according to NFL experts February 21, 2020 | 9:04 AM
NHL
NHL teams get jump on deadline with flurry of early trades February 21, 2020 | 7:48 AM
MLB
Yankees' Luis Severino will miss spring training again February 21, 2020 | 7:35 AM
NHL
Vegas stops Tampa Bay's 11-game streak with 5-3 win February 21, 2020 | 7:30 AM
Soccer
American women seek more than $66 million in damages from U.S. Soccer February 21, 2020 | 7:16 AM