Red Sox place Dustin Pedroia on 60-day Injured List

Dustin Pedroia reportedly suffered another setback with his ailing left knee in the offseason, and now he’ll spend at least a chunk of the 2020 season on the injured list.

The Red Sox announced Sunday that they claimed right-handed pitcher Phillips Valdez off waivers from the Seattle Mariners. To make room for Valdez, they put Pedroia on the 60-day injured list.

#RedSox claimed RHP Phillips Valdez off waivers from Seattle Mariners. Dustin Pedroia to the 60-day injured list. — Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) February 23, 2020

The 16-year Red Sox veteran has played in just nine games the last two seasons due to complications with his left knee, stemming from Manny Machado’s infamous slide in April of 2017.

Pedroia played in six games last April before returning to the injured list for the rest of the season. It was reported last week that the second basemen was not going to report to Spring Training on time.