Red Sox prospect Chih-Jung Liu arrives from Taiwan — and is immediately quarantined over coronavirus concerns

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Chih-Jung Liu arrived in Florida last week eager to start his first spring training with the Red Sox.

But instead of playing catch and getting to know his new teammates, the 20-year-old righthander from Taiwan is being quarantined in a hotel room by the Sox to guard against the coronavirus.

Liu wrote on his Facebook page that he is being delivered three meals a day, doing some weight training, and going for an occasional run. He is otherwise spending his time online “watching information about the team’’ and reading. Liu said he feels fine and is expected to join the team in a few days.