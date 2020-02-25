MLBPA chief Tony Clark says league has finished interviews in Red Sox investigation

FORT MYERS, Fla. – Leaders of the Major League Baseball Players Association met with Red Sox players and coaches in a meeting that lasted approximately 1 hour and 45 minutes on Tuesday morning. While the MLBPA visit was part of the association’s visit with all 30 teams during spring training, the context for the visit with the Red Sox was slightly different than the one hovering over other teams.

After all, Major League Baseball is expected to issue its findings (and potentially penalties) within days after its nearly two-month investigation into whether the 2018 Red Sox violated MLB rules by using a live video replay feed to steal sign sequences from opposing teams. Much of the conversation between MLBPA officials and members of the Red Sox thus focused on questions related to sign-stealing and the investigation.

MLBPA executive director Tony Clark said that the league has finished its interviews, leaving everyone to await MLB’s findings and verdict.