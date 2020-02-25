Red Sox great Dwight Evans loses a second son to genetic disorder

Ten months after his younger brother, Justin, died of an incurable genetic disorder that they both had been treated for with dozens of surgeries, Timothy Evans died Saturday in Fort Myers, Fla., to which he had moved a few years ago.

Tim was 47 and had undergone 44 surgeries since symptoms of neurofibromatosis first appeared a few months after he was born. He was the oldest of three children born to legendary Red Sox outfielder Dwight Evans and his wife, Susan, who with their family helped raise awareness about neurofibromatosis.