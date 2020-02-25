Red Sox great Dwight Evans loses a second son to genetic disorder
Tim Evans died Saturday at 47 of neurofibromatosis, 10 months after the illness claimed his brother Justin.
Ten months after his younger brother, Justin, died of an incurable genetic disorder that they both had been treated for with dozens of surgeries, Timothy Evans died Saturday in Fort Myers, Fla., to which he had moved a few years ago.
Tim was 47 and had undergone 44 surgeries since symptoms of neurofibromatosis first appeared a few months after he was born. He was the oldest of three children born to legendary Red Sox outfielder Dwight Evans and his wife, Susan, who with their family helped raise awareness about neurofibromatosis.
The family also ran fund-raisers for research, and have been longtime supporters of Burlington-based Neurofibromatosis Northeast. That organization and the national NF Network are working to find treatments and a cure.
“He always had a tremendous sense of humor,” Susan said Monday of Tim, who early on had developed tumors near his left eye. “He loved watching these hysterical movies and telling jokes.”
