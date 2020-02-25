After a back-and-forth season, Ryan Weber is a contender for the Red Sox’ fifth starting spot

Ryan Weber will make his first start of the spring Tuesday against the Orioles, and after pitching for eight teams in four different organizations, the 29-year-old righthander could finally find stability in 2020, according to Chad Jennings of The Athletic.

Weber threw in 18 games for Boston last season, earning his first win on May 23 and heading back down to Pawtucket two weeks later. By July 15 he was back in the bigs, and five days after, he was sent south. He spent eight days with the club in August, too. He pulled together a 2-4 record, a 5.09 ERA (though with the exception of two bad games, he posted a 3.00 ERA), and 29 strikeouts in 40.2 innings.

Advertisement

This offseason, the Red Sox have dealt with six pitchers in front of Weber: Josh Smith (signed with Miami as a free agent), Steven Wright (released), Brian Johnson (cleared waivers, non-roster invitee at spring training), Trevor Kelley (claimed by Philadelphia), Bobby Poyner (designated for assignment, non-roster invitee at spring training), Travis Lakins (traded to Baltimore).

But Weber’s name has stayed out of the transactions column, and now that David Price is a Los Angeles Dodger, there’s a hole in the rotation that needs to be filled.

“It shows me that they do believe in me,” Weber told The Athletic. “They’re sticking to their guns. Obviously, what I did last year, they saw something they really liked.

“It puts a lot of accountability on me now, knowing that they do believe in me, that I’m not just another depth guy.”