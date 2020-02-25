MLB agent Scott Boras will offer internship to Alexis Altobelli, whose family members died in the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant

“[Kobe] wanted to use his platform to bless and shape a young girl’s future.”

Agent Scott Boras will honor the wish of Kobe Bryant, as well as the memory of the Altobelli family that was killed in a helicopter crash in California.
Agent Scott Boras will honor the wish of Kobe Bryant, as well as the memory of the Altobelli family members who were killed in a helicopter crash in California. –AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
By
, Boston.com Staff
February 25, 2020 | 6:15 PM

MLB agent Scott Boras is going to fulfill a wish Kobe Bryant wanted to see happen one day: an internship for Alexis Altobelli.

Bryant, who was a huge advocate for women in sports, had originally texted Los Angeles Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka from a helicopter in California back in January, wanting to secure an internship at a baseball agency for Alexis. He was closely connected to the Altobelli family, and was aboard the flight with her sister Alyssa, who was teammates with his daughter Gianna, as well as her father John and his wife Keri.

Bryant, Gianna, and the three members of the Altobelli family were killed in a helicopter crash that same day, a tragedy that has emotionally shaken the sports world. Many gathered at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Monday to celebrate the life of Kobe and Gianna, and that is when Pelinka recounted his text-exchange with Bryant.

“Kobe’s last human act was heroic,” Pelinka said. “He wanted to use his platform to bless and shape a young girl’s future.”

Bryant’s request will come true with the help of Scott Boras, who according to the Los Angeles Times‘ Dylan Hernandez, has offered Alexis an internship. Boras  has contacted her older brother, Red Sox scout J.J. Altobelli, about the opportunity.

“[Boras] will create a position for Alexis, who will be able to rotate through the company’s various departments, including marketing, baseball operations, sports science and office administration,” he wrote.

Hernandez also reported that Boras has invited the Altobelli’s to tour his office, Boras Corp., in California to go over how she could learn and gain experience. A “longtime acquaintance” of  her father John Altobelli, Boras had planned to meet with him to discuss the internship before his death.

