Red Sox’ Chris Sale to begin season on injured list as he recovers from pneumonia

Chris Sale will start the season on the injured list, manager Ron Roenicke said Thursday morning.

Sale came to camp battling pneumonia and is about two weeks behind schedule. He’ll stay in Fort Myers at extended spring training once the season starts.

“It was probably a reach anyway,’’ Roenicke said regarding Sale making his Opening Day start. “He’s worked hard on getting his arm right. We didn’t think four starts in spring training was fair to him.’’