Red Sox’ Chris Sale to begin season on injured list as he recovers from pneumonia

Sale will stay in Fort Myers for extended spring training once the season starts.

Fort Myers, FL: 02-16-20: Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale did some throwing in the outfield this morning. The Red Sox continued Spring Training workouts today at the Jet Blue Park complex. (Jim Davis Globe Staff).
Chris Sale will stay in Fort Myers for extended spring training when the season starts. –Jim Davis/Globe Staff
By
February 27, 2020 | 10:38 AM

Chris Sale will start the season on the injured list, manager Ron Roenicke said Thursday morning.

Sale came to camp battling pneumonia and is about two weeks behind schedule. He’ll stay in Fort Myers at extended spring training once the season starts.

“It was probably a reach anyway,’’ Roenicke said regarding Sale making his Opening Day start. “He’s worked hard on getting his arm right. We didn’t think four starts in spring training was fair to him.’’

Red Sox

