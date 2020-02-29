Mookie Betts and Brock Holt reconnect for first time since leaving Red Sox

This might be a tough sight to see for Red Sox fans.

Ex-Red Sox Mookie Betts and Brock Holt’s new teams faced each other on Friday afternoon.

Prior to Friday’s Spring Training game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Milwaukee Brewers, the two former Red Sox reconnected. And while they may not be in Boston anymore, it looks like the two are fond of the time they spent together as teammates.

Betts, who was teammates with Holt for all six of his seasons in Boston, shared his appreciation for Holt in an Instagram post on Friday.

“So good seeing you bro! Love ya and I wish nothing but the best for you and the fam! #brothersforlife,” Betts wrote.

Advertisement

Holt returned the favor.

“Dat Boi! Weird being on opposite sides but know I’m always rooting for you! Love you bro,” Holt wrote in his Instagram post.

To make matters worse for Red Sox fans that are missing them, Betts and Holt each had a good game on Friday. Betts got a hit, walked, and scored a run, while Holt hit an RBI double in the Brewers’ 6-5 win.