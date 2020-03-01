Red Sox lefty Eduardo Rodriguez aims to repeat healthy, winning ways

He looked good against the Yankees on Saturday, striking out six in three scoreless innings.

Eduardo Rodríguez was a career-best 19-6 with a 3.81 ERA in 34 starts last season.
Eduardo Rodríguez was a career-best 19-6 with a 3.81 ERA in 34 starts last season. –/Michael Dwyer/AP File Photo
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
MAUREEN MULLEN,
AP
March 1, 2020 | 7:17 AM

FORY MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Flanked by higher profile starters, left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez spent much of the past few seasons mostly out of the limelight — and, at times, on the injured list.

Until last season, that is.

In 2019, Rodriguez stepped out of the very large shadows cast by fellow left-handers David Price and Chris Sale and finally delivered on the promise the Red Sox sensed when they acquired him from Baltimore at the 2014 trade deadline.

Rodriguez went 19-6 with a 3.81 ERA, posting career bests in wins, ERA, starts (34), innings (203 1/3), and strikeouts (213). He tied for the major league lead in starts, his 19 wins were third in the majors and he finished sixth in AL Cy Young voting, his first time in the top 10.

Advertisement

With Price now gone to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the trade with Mookie Betts, plus Sale starting the season on the injured list after being delayed this spring by pneumonia, interim manager Ron Roenicke will lean heavily on Rodriguez.

“He’s huge,” Roenicke said before Boston’s 5-2 loss to the visiting split-squad New York Yankees on Saturday. “When you go through different series, you always want to feel like you have a couple guys that can stop anything that’s going on that’s not good.”

Rodriguez looked good against the Yankees, striking out six in three scoreless innings.

“To have somebody — and that’s why a No. 1 is so important, whether it’s E-Rod or whether it’s Chris. You have a couple bad games and then you got them pitching and then you win the game. And you feel like every time they go out there, you feel really good about winning the game,” he said.

“So, it’s important. Before you go into a game, when you talk about mojo and things, it’s real. … When you have those type of pitchers going there it makes everybody feel like, ‘Hey, we got our big guy going today and we should win,'” he said.

Advertisement

The biggest difference last season for Rodriguez, who turns 27 on April 7, was health. He had a full spring training to prepare — the only Red Sox starter with a full spring — and got through the season without problems from his right knee, which had sidelined him for stretches in the previous three seasons, eventually requiring surgery after the 2017 season.

Rodriguez believes that if he can stay healthy, there’s no reason he can’t duplicate what he did last season.

“Last year was the first time that I threw 200 innings, went out there every start, the whole season. Now I know how to keep my body ready,” he said. “If you go 200 innings, you’re going to have a really good ERA, good wins and the rest is going to happen.”

Rodriguez, who turns 27 on April 7, is the presumptive opening day pitcher, which would be his first time in that role. He’s not worried about labels, though.

“I don’t care too much about that,” he said. “I just like to go out there every five days.”

TOPICS: Red Sox Baseball MLB

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Daniel Theis and James Harden battle for the rebound in overtime
Celtics
Russell Westbrook scores 41, Rockets beat Celtics 111-110 in OT March 1, 2020 | 12:37 AM
Barstool Sports
Media
Kirk Minihane’s show will be on hiatus as he enters a treatment program to care for his mental health February 29, 2020 | 10:02 PM
David Pastrnak carries the puck Saturday.
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' 4-0 shutout victory over the Islanders February 29, 2020 | 9:38 PM
Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy celebrates with his teammates after scoring Saturday.
Bruins
Bruins down New York Islanders, 4-0, in impressive road showing February 29, 2020 | 5:09 PM
Several teams are interested in Marcus Mariota.
Patriots
Patriots reportedly 'showing interest' in free agent quarterback Marcus Mariota February 29, 2020 | 2:33 PM
Utah State quarterback Jordan Love speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Patriots
A running list of NFL prospects that have met with the Patriots February 29, 2020 | 2:26 PM
An estate sale was held at the Weston home of David Ortiz.
David Ortiz
What happened at David Ortiz's estate sale February 29, 2020 | 2:16 PM
FIFA President Gianni Infantino said now is the right time to look into the offside rule.
Sports News
Review of soccer offside law to give advantage to attackers February 29, 2020 | 12:08 PM
Terrence Clarke and his family at center court, being honored with his official McDonald's All American jersey.
McDonalds All American
Holding up his McDonald's All-American jersey was a surreal moment for Terrence Clarke February 29, 2020 | 10:53 AM
Golf
Tiger Woods will skip Arnold Palmer’s tournament, rest for a third straight week February 29, 2020 | 10:47 AM
Enes Kanter (right) commended Jayson Tatum (center) for taking his game to the next level.
Celtics
Enes Kanter on Jayson Tatum: 'It's like something got into him' February 29, 2020 | 10:28 AM
John Cena and Tacko Fall
Celtics
Tacko Fall met John Cena at WWE Smackdown February 29, 2020 | 9:45 AM
Running back AJ Dillon is hoping to carve out a role for himself in the NFL.
Sports News
Big guys made big impression at NFL Combine February 29, 2020 | 8:35 AM
Becca Pizzi, the first American woman to complete the World Marathon Challenge, is running her 16th Boston Marathon.
Marathon
The first American woman to complete the World Marathon Challenge is running her 16th Boston Marathon February 29, 2020 | 8:00 AM
Mookie Betts and Brock Holt embraced before facing each other for the first time in their careers.
Red Sox
Mookie Betts and Brock Holt reconnect for first time since leaving Red Sox February 29, 2020 | 7:17 AM
Celtics center Robert Williams (left) is excited to get back to the action after missing three months with injury.
Celtics
Celtics’ Robert Williams set for return February 28, 2020 | 8:31 PM
The Revolution will need to find a way to replace the injured Carlos Gil in the lineup Saturday against Montreal.
New England Revolution
Expectations raised for deep Revolution squad February 28, 2020 | 7:43 PM
Fans at a soccer match in France Wednesday wore face masks.
Sports News
Local pro sports teams are monitoring coronavirus situation February 28, 2020 | 6:38 PM
Bruins
Chris Wagner sidelined with upper-body injury February 28, 2020 | 6:32 PM
Rafael Devers is expected to be a big part of the Red Sox offense this season.
Red Sox
Rafael Devers likely to be even bigger part of Boston offense February 28, 2020 | 6:19 PM
George Labonte is running the Boston Marathon to help inspire other cancer patients not to let it keep them from living to the fullest.
Marathon
George Labonte is running to show other survivors that cancer can't stop them February 28, 2020 | 4:30 PM
CHAD FINN
ESPN’s “Hoop Streams’’ is really gaining steam February 28, 2020 | 3:56 PM
Mohamed Sanu made only 15 catches over the final seven games of the 2019 season, including the Patriots’ playoff loss.
Patriots
Patriots’ Mohamed Sanu needs surgery on high ankle sprain, report says February 28, 2020 | 3:22 PM
Kemba Walker drives against D'Angelo Russell on Thursday.
Celtics
How does the Celtics’ starting five compare to the NBA’s best? February 28, 2020 | 2:02 PM
Boston, MA - 06/20/06 - Boston Red Sox vs. Washington Nationals -Game 1 - Craig Hansen pitches in the 9th. Earlier today manager Terry Francona told Hansen and Manny Delcarmen that they would have specific late inning roles. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff) section: Sports, reporter: Chris Snow, slug: 21redsox. Library Tag 06212006 Sports
Red Sox
The biggest prospect busts in Red Sox history, position by position February 28, 2020 | 1:24 PM
The Merrimack men's basketball team has impressed in non-conference play, and the Warriors are hoping to do the same in Northeast Conference action in the coming months.
College basketball
Merrimack won the Northeast Conference title in their first Division I season February 28, 2020 | 1:01 PM
Eliza Garry is running for Lingzi Lu, who was killed in the 2013 Boston Marathon bombings.
Marathon
Eliza Garry is running for a woman who was killed in the 2013 Boston Marathon bombings February 28, 2020 | 12:56 PM
Boston College is bringing in Jeff Hafley as its next head coach.
NFL Draft
What a projected top-five NFL draft pick said about BC coach Jeff Hafley February 28, 2020 | 12:45 PM
Tee Higgins answering questions at the 2020 NFL combine.
Patriots
Top draft prospect praised how the Patriots handled his combine interview February 28, 2020 | 9:35 AM
Tom Brady
Tom Brady
Usain Bolt wasn't a fan of Tom Brady's 40-yard dash February 28, 2020 | 9:24 AM