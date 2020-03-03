J.D. Martinez wants every team in baseball to be competitive

"Generations are not going to experience baseball in all these places because their teams aren't relevant."

J.D. Martinez after his home run against the Yankees.
J.D. Martinez wants every MLB team to be competitive, and he has an idea of how to make it happen. –Photo by Elsa/Getty Images
By
March 3, 2020

J.D. Martinez was a Marlins fan during the height of the franchise when the team won the World Series in 1997 and 2003. But, in a conversation with WEEI’s Rob Bradford, he imagines that he wouldn’t have looked at the team the same way if he was growing up in Miami now, where the Marlins haven’t had a winning season since 2009.

“Generations are not going to experience baseball in all these places because their teams aren’t relevant,” Martinez told WEEI. “There is no interest. Kids want to see relevant teams. An adult might say, ‘OK, we’re rebuilding, and it’s going to be OK.’ That’s an adult. They have already been fans.

“You want to see the team that is in the playoffs. That’s what the buzz around the city is. So when you have half the teams shutting down, you’re going to lose generations.”

Martinez has a solution he wants to see implemented when MLB’s collective bargaining agreement expires after the 2021 season. A floor tax, operating in the opposite manner of the luxury tax, would force teams to spend a certain amount of money and therefore be able to compete at a certain level.

“Now all of a sudden the Marlins can’t go trade their entire outfield,” Martinez said. “Now you have to keep players who are relevant so it forces you to be relevant. You’re not sitting in there tanking. The teams take advantage of it. They get the money at the end of the day and put it right in their pockets.

“You put a floor, you make them tax it. To me, there’s no reason teams should not be spending money in today’s game.”

