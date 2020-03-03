Red Sox’ Chris Sale to undergo MRI after experiencing elbow soreness

Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale, who hasn’t pitched in a live game since August of last year, will undergo an MRI after experiencing elbow soreness.

Sale threw 15 pitches on Sunday and came off the mound after throwing his full arsenal – fastballs, sliders, and changeups – and effortlessly working into the 90s.

But the pain came up a day after the outing, and manager Ron Roenicke acknowledged there is some concern.