Red Sox’ Chris Sale to undergo MRI after experiencing elbow soreness

Manager Ron Roenicke acknowledged there is some concern.

Chris Sale was already due to begin the season on the injured list.
Chris Sale was already due to begin the season on the injured list. –JIM DAVIS/GLOBE STAFF
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Assistant Sports Editor
March 3, 2020 | 12:04 PM

Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale, who hasn’t pitched in a live game since August of last year, will undergo an MRI after experiencing elbow soreness.

Sale threw 15 pitches on Sunday and came off the mound after throwing his full arsenal – fastballs, sliders, and changeups – and effortlessly working into the 90s.

But the pain came up a day after the outing, and manager Ron Roenicke acknowledged there is some concern.

The Red Sox are waiting for Dr. James Andrews to read the results.

Roenicke previously announced that Sale would begin the season on the injured list as he recovers from pneumonia. The Red Sox opted to push back Sale’s timeline to allow him extra starts in spring training.

“There were a lot of different opinions about what the smart thing to do was,” said pitching coach Dave Bush. “But ultimately we decided given the arm issues [Sale] had last year and valuing him making 30 starts this year as opposed to risking the rest of the year for two at the beginning of the year, that it was a smarter decision all the way around to make sure he got a full buildup and he was healthy.”

Peter Abraham contributed reporting to this story.

Advertisement
TOPICS: Red Sox MLB Chris Sale

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Coronavirus could impact March Madness.
March Madness
NCAA has coronavirus contingency plan for March Madness March 3, 2020 | 11:39 AM
Travis Clarke is running for his mother, who has leukemia, and in support of the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.
Marathon
Travis Clarke is running for his mother March 3, 2020 | 11:26 AM
Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert runs a drill at the NFL scouting combine, Feb. 27, 2020.
Patriots
Josh McDaniels met with quarterback Justin Herbert at the NFL combine March 3, 2020 | 9:59 AM
J.D. Martinez after his home run against the Yankees.
Red Sox
J.D. Martinez wants every team in baseball to be competitive March 3, 2020 | 8:49 AM
Players from the Boston Bruins celebrate their victory against Calgary Flames during the NHL China Games in Shenzhen in China's southern Guangdong province on September 15, 2018. (Photo by STR / AFP) / China OUTSTR/AFP/Getty Images
NHL
How coronavirus could impact the NHL, this season and beyond March 3, 2020 | 8:32 AM
MLB
David Price makes 1st spring training appearance for Dodgers March 3, 2020 | 7:42 AM
Kobe Bryant
LA County sheriff says 8 deputies took Bryant crash scene photos March 3, 2020 | 7:35 AM
Kansas, the unanimous No. 1, has a half-game lead over No. 4 Baylor.
College Basketball
Major conferences still have plenty left to be decided in college basketball race March 3, 2020 | 7:29 AM
Olympics
The Tokyo Olympics could be held any time in 2020 March 3, 2020 | 7:20 AM
Utah Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic (44) high-fives a fan after shooting the game-winning three point basket during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Houston Rockets, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
NBA
NBA to players: Avoid high-fives as coronavirus concern grows March 3, 2020 | 7:14 AM
Chad Finn
At Red Sox camp, things seem familiar — but we know it’s not really the same this year March 3, 2020 | 5:00 AM
Media
ESPN adds Chipper Jones to its baseball lineup March 2, 2020 | 6:17 PM
Fans reach out to Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (36) as he leaves the court after the Celtics defeated the Los Angeles Clippers 141-133 in two overtimes in an NBA basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Coronavirus
A doctor came to talk to the Celtics about coronavirus March 2, 2020 | 4:28 PM
Zach Gorman is running his first Boston Marathon with his father, who is running his 32nd. He is raising money for One Mission, which supports children battling cancer.
Marathon
Zach Gorman is running his first Boston Marathon with his father, who's running his 32nd March 2, 2020 | 4:01 PM
Tom Brady might be looking to team up with Antonio Brown again.
Tom Brady
Tom Brady reportedly wants to play with Antonio Brown in 2020 March 2, 2020 | 3:13 PM
Nathan Eovaldi wants to bounce back in 2020.
Red Sox
Nathan Eovaldi hopes to bounce back from an awful 2019 March 2, 2020 | 2:02 PM
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher David Price throws during spring training.
David Price
David Price 'couldn't be any happier' in Los Angeles March 2, 2020 | 1:51 PM
Rob Gronkowski
Patriots
Rob Gronkowski hung up on Roger Goodell when he was named to the NFL 100 team March 2, 2020 | 12:54 PM
Jamie Tighe is running for Mike Weaver, a friend killed by a massive coronary while out for a run, and for Dan Hollis, an Emerson student who was killed in an accident last year.
Marathon
Jamie Tighe is running in memory of two Hopedale friends March 2, 2020 | 12:00 PM
Former Boston Bruins star Ray Bourque walks on the field during an event at Gillette Stadium in July 2015.
Tom Brady
What Ray Bourque said about Tom Brady's future March 2, 2020 | 11:54 AM
Aly Raisman
Aly Raisman: USA Gymnastics' handling of Larry Nassar scandal is 'devastating' March 2, 2020 | 10:48 AM
Stephanie Jandrys is running for suicide prevention.
Marathon
Stephanie Jandrys is running for suicide prevention in memory of her cousin March 2, 2020 | 10:29 AM
Olympics
Unexpected Olympic Marathon qualifier Molly Seidel has two jobs, enjoys donuts, and lives in Boston March 2, 2020 | 10:12 AM
Sungjae Im of South Korea bumps fists with his caddie after saving par on the sixth hole during the fourth round of the Honda Classic.
Honda Classic
With virus in mind, Korea's Sungjae Im wins Honda Classic March 2, 2020 | 7:45 AM
College Basketball
No. 1 Gamecocks win 23rd straight over No. 12 Aggies 60-52 March 2, 2020 | 7:34 AM
Providence forward Kalif Young (13), right, and Providence forward Emmitt Holt (15) celebrate their 58-54 win over Villanova after an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, in Philadelphia, Pa. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)
March Madness
Two teams to keep an eye on as NCAA programs enter final March Madness push March 2, 2020 | 7:21 AM
Coronavirus
Japanese baseball season is in doubt due to coronavirus concerns March 2, 2020 | 7:15 AM
Runners make their way toward the finish line of the 121st Boston Marathon.
Boston Marathon
Officials: So far, virus causes no change to Boston Marathon March 1, 2020 | 4:34 PM
Gordon Hayward's Anta GH1 sneakers from Wednesday night.
Celtics
Gordon Hayward wore special Anta sneakers dedicated to coronavirus victims March 1, 2020 | 1:55 PM
Tom Brady is set to officially become a free agent.
Patriots
Tom Brady isn't coming back to the Patriots, so why are we still playing this game like he is? March 1, 2020 | 1:36 PM