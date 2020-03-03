Red Sox’ Chris Sale to undergo MRI after experiencing elbow soreness
Manager Ron Roenicke acknowledged there is some concern.
Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale, who hasn’t pitched in a live game since August of last year, will undergo an MRI after experiencing elbow soreness.
Sale threw 15 pitches on Sunday and came off the mound after throwing his full arsenal – fastballs, sliders, and changeups – and effortlessly working into the 90s.
But the pain came up a day after the outing, and manager Ron Roenicke acknowledged there is some concern.
The Red Sox are waiting for Dr. James Andrews to read the results.
Roenicke previously announced that Sale would begin the season on the injured list as he recovers from pneumonia. The Red Sox opted to push back Sale’s timeline to allow him extra starts in spring training.
“There were a lot of different opinions about what the smart thing to do was,” said pitching coach Dave Bush. “But ultimately we decided given the arm issues [Sale] had last year and valuing him making 30 starts this year as opposed to risking the rest of the year for two at the beginning of the year, that it was a smarter decision all the way around to make sure he got a full buildup and he was healthy.”
Peter Abraham contributed reporting to this story.
