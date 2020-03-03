At Red Sox camp, things seem familiar — but we know it’s not really the same this year

One of the newcomers in camp is Jonathan Lucroy, who signed as a free agent. –jim davis
By
Sports columnist
March 3, 2020 | 5:00 AM

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Leave it to Xander Bogaerts to nonchalantly address . . . well, not so much the elephant in the room, but the absence of a certain big name who is no longer in that room.

Last season, his sixth full one with the Red Sox, Bogaerts emerged as a true force in all the right ways. On the field, he delivered his finest season to date at age 26, slashing .309/.384/.555 with 33 home runs, finishing fifth in the American League Most Valuable Player race. Off the field, he was a fulcrum, his fluency in multiple languages bridging a diverse clubhouse while he also took the responsibility of being available and accountable in the toughest times.

Bogaerts became everything he was supposed to be since arriving to help the Red Sox win the 2013 World Series as a preternaturally poised 20-year-old. But even in his ascent to stardom, his casual candor was sometimes startling. It was Bogaerts who first acknowledged in 2017 that, yes, the freshly retired David Ortiz was deeply missed. It was, of course, both obvious and true. But teams sometimes will contort themselves to convince us that all is well, that obvious voids have been filled.

Interim manager Ron Roenicke and other Red Sox personnel have not dodged the subject of Mookie Betts’s departure, but it is not something they bring up. Bogaerts makes the truth look easy to tell, which is why it was fitting that Monday, he became the first member of the team to address the topic without being prompted.

Bogaerts, who has been sidelined this spring with a sore ankle, was asked if his desire to improve each season meant that he thought he could be even better this season than he was a year ago.

“Whew!’’ he said with a quick laugh. “Hey, it’s not going to be easy.’’

He was then asked whether he felt added pressure coming off such a big year. That’s when he brought up Betts, the 2018 AL MVP and franchise cornerstone who was traded to the Dodgers in early February, a year from free agency.

“I don’t think it’s going to be added pressure,’’ said Bogaerts. “I just think that knowing that we traded away Mookie, that might put some pressure on us to go out and do more. I think we should be a little careful with that. We just don’t want to put pressure on ourselves and get in a big hole just because we want to fill someone’s shoes like Mookie’s.

“Mookie is one of the best players in the game. Don’t try to go out and do that. Just let the game come to you, play the game the way you know, and just do the stuff you know. Don’t go out there and try to hit three homers in a game. I haven’t seen anyone hit that mark so much like he did.

“Obviously he’s one of the best game-changers in our game — one swing, one defensive play.’’

NESN’s Steve Lyons then mentioned to Bogaerts that the same could be said about him.

“But two would be better than one, right?’’ said Bogaerts. “We obviously have a lot of talented guys on this team, and I know we can make it work.’’

The outward suggestions of sameness this spring could fool you if you let them. The Red Sox have spent their springs here at JetBlue Park since the venue they like to call “Fenway South’’ opened in 2012. It’s become a familiar kind of lovely.

History is marked around every turn: a banner featuring Carlton Fisk, Pedro Martinez, and other franchise greats under the word “Legendary’’ over here, large replicas of the ball club’s 11 retired numbers (including Jackie Robinson’s No. 42, retired leaguewide) over there, reminders of the franchise’s nine World Series championships in multiple prominent spots.

A signpost marking the distance to Fenway (1,456 miles) as well as the various minor league outposts stands at the end of the walkway to the clubhouses. The big-league clubhouse is roughly 50 yards and yet a million miles from the minor league clubhouse, where would-be prospects toss medicine balls against the wall and hoist kettle bells.

Players chatter in English and Spanish. Mitts pop, bats crackle with contact. The birds chirp, the breeze blows.

It seems the same as this time last year. But step inside the big-league clubhouse, where Bogaerts had his conversation with reporters, and it’s obvious it is so much different.

A year ago, the Red Sox were coming off the 119-win championship season. Alex Cora was the popular manager. Betts was the reigning MVP. Dustin Pedroia had high hopes of a comeback. The faces in the clubhouse were mostly familiar. Ultimately, the only new face to make the 2019 Opening Day roster was reliever Colten Brewer.

Now? The Red Sox have 67 players in big league camp. Enter the clubhouse and look right, and there are so many unfamiliar nameplates above the lockers: Springs, Brice, Bandy. Reporters waited in vain to talk to Phillip Valdez, the most recent arrival as a waiver claim from the Rangers.

Sure, some familiar and accomplished players remain. J.D. Martinez walked through and suggested to reporters they should be writing about the coronavirus and the impact it could have on pro sports. Rafael Devers, Andrew Benintendi, and Chris Sale made clubhouse cameos. Many others were in Lakeland as a split squad took on the Tigers.

It looks like Camp Tranquility on the surface, but unless you were hibernating through the chaos of the offseason, you know better. The specter of punishment for a 2018 sign-stealing accusation still lingers. Cora is gone as part of the fallout from the massive Astros scandal. And Roenicke is getting a crash course in how to use an “opener.’’

So much has changed. Good to know Bogaerts has not. He still tells it like it is, even if it means talking about who isn’t here rather than who is.

