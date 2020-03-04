Chris Sale’s Tommy John scare the perfect moment for Red Sox to punt on 2020

Their margin for success this season is obviously thin, whether the lefty needs surgery or not.

Chris Sale Xander Bogaerts Red Sox
Chris Sale and Xander Bogaerts have both been delayed this spring for the Red Sox. Sale's delay, it turns out, might be until 2021. –Jim Davis/Globe Staff
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
March 4, 2020 | 8:37 AM

COMMENTARY

Hey, you’ve got it easy. You can just not watch the Red Sox this season.

And frankly, every second they spend worried whether or not you’re watching takes away from the rich future that Chaim Bloom’s trying to build.

There really wasn’t much for Bloom to say on Tuesday, Boston’s chief baseball officer is waiting like the rest of us. Chris Sale couldn’t get through 15 pitches on Sunday without needing an MRI afterward, and that those 15 pitches led to another chat with Dr. James Andrews certainly suggests the lefty’s 2020 season is in significant doubt.

Advertisement

These are, however, the 2020 “Reserve Judgment” Red Sox (it’s no “Damage Done,” but I’ve seen worse designs on the racks at Ocean State Job Lot). As such, most everyone stuck to platitudes, Bloom’s at least saying a mouthful.

“I think it’s fair to say there have been a few more challenges than I thought when I first met you guys four months ago,” Bloom told reporters on Tuesday.

We needn’t go through all of it again, that we’re still somehow just 14 months from Alex Cora boasting, “Wait till this year!” in the afterglow of 119 wins. The limited comfort of those 2018 memories today still beats the alternative; being the Yankees and Dodgers, still desperate for the temporary “get out of jail free” card one trophy provides.

This much seems obvious: If Chris Sale needs Tommy John surgery on his elbow, finishing his 2020 season (and at least a sliver of his 2021) before it starts, Bloom and the Red Sox should rip off the Band-Aid. Make clear that Jackie Bradley Jr. (in his last year before free agency) and J.D. Martinez (essentially so, with an opt-out before his annual salary drops more than $4 million this winter) are available for purchase. Give the Padres another call about Wil Myers and “buying” prospects. Do whatever it takes to make 2020 a foundation for the seasons down the road.

Advertisement

A starting rotation of Sale, Eduardo Rodriguez, Nathan Eovaldi, Martin Perez, and an appetizer sampler was debatably contention worthy before Sale threw those 15 pitches of live batting practice. One without Sale at the top certainly isn’t, and pretending to your fanbase is a waste of all our time. (Perez not finishing an inning against the Yankees on Tuesday was the cherry on the sundae.)

I’m growing convinced we needn’t wait on the diagnosis, though.

It’s debatable what value there is to be squeezed. Xander Bogaerts at $20 million annually through 2026 — he can opt-out after the 2022 season — is a foundation piece. Rafael Devers, who homered off top Yankees prospect Clarke Schmidt on Tuesday, should be one. That leaves … closer Brandon Workman and setup guy Matt Barnes? The cromulent Andrew Benintendi?

That’s for Bloom to figure out, because Dave Dombrowski and his bosses couldn’t navigate that problem the Dodgers and Yankees are desperate for: The post-championship transition.

Our sports are designed to convince every fanbase that their team can contend and win a title this year. They’re all about parity, about crushing the superteam, and some do it better than others. Hockey’s “loser point” for teams beaten after regulation helps sub-.500 squads contend for and make the playoffs. Heck, the playoffs period are about keeping inferior teams in the mix, which is why football and baseball would love nothing more than to expand them.

The teams that actually win, though? They get a different problem: How to deal with players now anointed legendary status. In 2004, the Red Sox famously let a slew of title winners go, from longtime stalwarts Pedro Martinez and Derek Lowe to key rentals Orlando Cabrera and Dave Roberts. That’s a hard sell, and a rare move.

Advertisement

Usually, you get the 2007, where they bowed to public pressure, brought back Mike Lowell, and got far less than what they paid for. Or, the 2018, where the Red Sox brought back their rental Eovaldi, brought back their stalwart Sale, and would gladly today sign up for what Boston got out of that latter Lowell deal in either case.

Eovaldi had spent time on the disabled list for four straight seasons when the Red Sox gave him $68 million in December 2018. That streak’s now at five, but there was at least an argument to be made they were immediately chasing another championship. Similarly, as it was put at the time of Sale’s extension, “it improves our chances of winning as opposed to not having Chris Sale.”

Who said that? David Price, who would’ve had Sale on his team for his final Red Sox season regardless. And for whom future Boston concerns are limited to dumping on the place.

Sale was under contract for 2019 and already a durability question when the Red Sox raced to give him $145 million for his age 31-35 seasons. For a region rarely unable to invent things to worry about, first guessing of the deal was remarkably light.

Alas, here we are anyway, back in our comfortable place. The same place we always seem to be: Thinking about losing Jon Lester.

Price? He was here at all as the makeup for losing Lester to the Cubs 12 months prior in December 2014. Sale? He got his extension last spring about a month after Henry talked openly about how the Red Sox “blew it” in their early extension negotiations with Lester, drawing a clear connection between the two lefties who’d proven they could thrive in the competitive tenor of the Boston market.

Mookie Betts did that as well, and it’s not terribly hard to watch him already impressing with his addition of leadership to a Dodgers team yet to win the big one and imagine he’ll be the mistake the 2024 Red Sox are seeking not to repeat. That’s a problem for future Bloom, though.

One this season, even if Chris Sale’s not destined for a surgeon’s table, he should spend the rest of this year almost exclusively trying to solve.

It’s not a mandate, of course. But it’s an achievable goal, a list that seems shorter by the day in regards to his 2020 squad.

TOPICS: Red Sox Commentary Chris Sale

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Marcus Smart doesn't want you to be cheap this Valentine's Day.
Celtics
Why Dwyane Wade thinks Marcus Smart should be Defensive Player of the Year March 4, 2020 | 8:11 AM
Brad Marchand scored one of the Bruins' two goals in their win over the Lightning.
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' 2-1 victory over the Lightning March 4, 2020 | 7:34 AM
Tim Duncan (left) earned his first win as acting head coach of the Spurs.
NBA
Spurs get Tim Duncan first win as acting head coach March 4, 2020 | 7:30 AM
Bruins
NHL-best Bruins beat Lightning 2-1 to extend division lead March 4, 2020 | 7:25 AM
Caris Levert (22) dropped 51 points as the Nets stunned the Celtics.
Celtics
Celtics collapse, give up 51 points in 4th quarter to lose to Nets in OT March 4, 2020 | 7:20 AM
Boston College's Julian Rishwain, left, and Syracuse's Elijah Hughes battle for a loose ball during the first half Tuesday.
College Sports
5 takeaways as BC basketball hit a program-record 19 3-pointers but lost to Syracuse March 4, 2020 | 7:17 AM
Boston MA 3/3/20 John McEnroe coach of the Laver Cup International Team in town to promote their September matches at TD Garden. (photo by Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff) topic: reporter:
Laver Cup 2020
What John McEnroe had to say about the Laver Cup coming to Boston March 4, 2020 | 5:00 AM
Celtics
Gordon Hayward, John McEnroe share a love of this game March 4, 2020 | 5:00 AM
MLB
Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton unlikely for Yankees' opener March 3, 2020 | 2:33 PM
Melissa Roach is running the Boston Marathon to raise funds and awareness for Call2Talk.
Marathon
Melissa Roach is running for mental health support resources March 3, 2020 | 2:07 PM
NBA
Nets' Kyrie Irving has surgery for right shoulder injury March 3, 2020 | 1:49 PM
Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy (73) celebrates with teammates after scoring against the Chicago Blackhawks during overtime.
Hockey
Will the Bruins win the Stanley Cup? Here are the latest projections and odds. March 3, 2020 | 1:14 PM
NBA
Spike Lee: I'm done watching Knicks at MSG this season March 3, 2020 | 12:48 PM
Chris Sale was already due to begin the season on the injured list.
Red Sox
Red Sox’ Chris Sale to undergo MRI after experiencing elbow soreness March 3, 2020 | 12:04 PM
Coronavirus could impact March Madness.
March Madness
NCAA has coronavirus contingency plan for March Madness March 3, 2020 | 11:39 AM
Travis Clarke is running for his mother, who has leukemia, and in support of the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.
Marathon
Travis Clarke is running for his mother March 3, 2020 | 11:26 AM
Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert runs a drill at the NFL scouting combine, Feb. 27, 2020.
Patriots
Josh McDaniels met with quarterback Justin Herbert at the NFL combine March 3, 2020 | 9:59 AM
J.D. Martinez after his home run against the Yankees.
Red Sox
J.D. Martinez wants every team in baseball to be competitive March 3, 2020 | 8:49 AM
Players from the Boston Bruins celebrate their victory against Calgary Flames during the NHL China Games in Shenzhen in China's southern Guangdong province on September 15, 2018. (Photo by STR / AFP) / China OUTSTR/AFP/Getty Images
NHL
How coronavirus could impact the NHL, this season and beyond March 3, 2020 | 8:32 AM
MLB
David Price makes 1st spring training appearance for Dodgers March 3, 2020 | 7:42 AM
Kobe Bryant
LA County sheriff says 8 deputies took Bryant crash scene photos March 3, 2020 | 7:35 AM
Kansas, the unanimous No. 1, has a half-game lead over No. 4 Baylor.
College Basketball
Major conferences still have plenty left to be decided in college basketball race March 3, 2020 | 7:29 AM
Olympics
The Tokyo Olympics could be held any time in 2020 March 3, 2020 | 7:20 AM
Utah Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic (44) high-fives a fan after shooting the game-winning three point basket during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Houston Rockets, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
NBA
NBA to players: Avoid high-fives as coronavirus concern grows March 3, 2020 | 7:14 AM
Chad Finn
At Red Sox camp, things seem familiar — but we know it’s not really the same this year March 3, 2020 | 5:00 AM
Media
ESPN adds Chipper Jones to its baseball lineup March 2, 2020 | 6:17 PM
Fans reach out to Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (36) as he leaves the court after the Celtics defeated the Los Angeles Clippers 141-133 in two overtimes in an NBA basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Coronavirus
A doctor came to talk to the Celtics about coronavirus March 2, 2020 | 4:28 PM
Zach Gorman is running his first Boston Marathon with his father, who is running his 32nd. He is raising money for One Mission, which supports children battling cancer.
Marathon
Zach Gorman is running his first Boston Marathon with his father, who's running his 32nd March 2, 2020 | 4:01 PM
Tom Brady might be looking to team up with Antonio Brown again.
Tom Brady
Tom Brady reportedly wants to play with Antonio Brown in 2020 March 2, 2020 | 3:13 PM
Nathan Eovaldi wants to bounce back in 2020.
Red Sox
Nathan Eovaldi hopes to bounce back from an awful 2019 March 2, 2020 | 2:02 PM