Red Sox sign pitcher Collin McHugh
The Red Sox signed right-handed pitcher Collin McHugh to a one-year contract for the 2020 season.
McHugh, 32, is 58-43 with a 3.95 ERA in 210 career major league outings, including 119 starts and 91 relief appearances. In six seasons with the Houston Astros he was 58-35 with a 3.63 ERA, pitching exclusively as a starter from 2014-17 and appearing only in relief in 2018. He split the 2019 season between the two roles.
To make room for McHugh on the 40-man roster, the club designated right-handed pitcher Hector Velázquez for assignment. Velázquez, 31, made 34 appearances (eight starts) for Boston in 2019, going 1-4 with a 5.43 ERA. He also pitched in 13 minor league games last season, including a start for Short-A Lowell on a rehabilitation assignment. In his 12 outings for Triple-A Pawtucket, he posted a 3.31 ERA.
