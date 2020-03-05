Red Sox sign pitcher Collin McHugh

The Red Sox signed right-handed pitcher Collin McHugh to a one-year contract for the 2020 season.

McHugh, 32, is 58-43 with a 3.95 ERA in 210 career major league outings, including 119 starts and 91 relief appearances. In six seasons with the Houston Astros he was 58-35 with a 3.63 ERA, pitching exclusively as a starter from 2014-17 and appearing only in relief in 2018. He split the 2019 season between the two roles.