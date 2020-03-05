3 prospects who are impressing their teammates in Red Sox camp

With three weeks left until the Red Sox open the 2020 season in Toronto, MLB.com polled six Red Sox players to discover who has impressed in the first half of spring training.

Here’s what teammates said about three prospects:

Jarren Duran, OF

The centerfielder is ranked as the system’s eighth prospect according to MLB Pipeline, and Michael Chavis liked what he saw. Through 15 at-bats, he’s hitting .357 with five hits, a triple, a home run and two RBI.

“He’s fun to watch, honestly,” Chavis said. “Watching him run, it’s special. And you’ve seen him develop and grow as a hitter and a player.”

Duran dinger 💪 The #RedSox's 2018 7th-round #MLBDraft pick out of @LBDirtbags, Jarren Duran, belts his first homer of #SpringTraining. Here's a closer look at Duran and the rest of the @RedSox's top prospects: https://t.co/MJmopK6HQt pic.twitter.com/SUBisQK6lR — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) February 26, 2020

Bryan Mata, RHP

The righty is the No. 4 prospect and the highest-ranked pitcher in the system, even though he’s only 19. He’s hurled three scoreless innings through two appearances.

“He’s got a great arm. Power arm,” said Christian Vasquez. “If he can control his emotions, he’s going to be good. His stuff is electric. It was fun to catch his first start.”

Tanner Houck, RHP

Boston’s 2017 first-round pick hasn’t allowed a run in his five innings this spring.

“He’s somebody who looks like he can last through a game,” Jackie Bradley Jr. said. “He looks like he’s built for a starting role.”

Tanner Houck's best pitch is his Slurve/Slider. He struck out three on the pitch on route to three scoreless innings. pic.twitter.com/1iD2c2hxsK — Red Sox Gifs (@soxgifs) March 1, 2020

