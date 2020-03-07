Red Sox fans shouldn’t get too attached to this roster

Perhaps Bloom’s approach — which allows for, and even encourages, change at virtually every spot on the roster if even an incremental upgrade arrives in return — will yield such finds, and some new favorites will be found amid the churn. He comes from a Rays organization that used 57 players last season en route to a 96-win season.

I presume Rays fans — at least those that willingly visit Tropicana Field, a venue that has only slightly more charm than an abandoned meth lab — found a few new favorites among the likes of Ji-Man Choi, Yandy Diaz, and Travis D’Arnaud.

But I’m a little skeptical about how this is going to work with the Red Sox right now, and whether it’s going to make them less appealing at a time when they really could use some good vibes. I wonder whether the inevitable constant turnover at the edge of the roster is going to further affect the affection fans want to have for their team.

Consider Brock Holt, Milwaukee Brewer. Holt was a tremendously popular player during his six-plus seasons with the Red Sox. He played hard, seemed to maximize his ability, signed every autograph, and was a mensch in the community. At times, he was also a good and very useful player, such as in 2015, when he was the Red Sox’ lone All-Star, or even the past two years, when he was a slightly above-average offensive player per OPS-plus both seasons.

Other times, he was not especially good. In 2017, as he battled lingering concussion symptoms, he batted .200 with a 47 OPS+. In fact, he never delivered an OPS-plus above 98 in his first four full seasons with the Red Sox.