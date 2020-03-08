Carl Yastrzemski has a strong opinion on baseball’s sign-sealing scandal

Former Red Sox great Carl Yastrzemski is adamantly against the concept of sign-stealing.

Yastrzemski, according to Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe, told WBZ’s Jonny Miller he “wouldn’t want the pitches” if he were playing. He said that if one pitch is wrong, that “really throws you off.” On top of that, Yastrzemski believes it’s unethical.

“I just can’t believe somebody would come up with the idea to steal all the pitches and do what they did,” he said. “I didn’t think it was right.”

Abraham noted that Yastrzemski, 80, has been in training camp for about a week working with minor league hitters.

MLB’s investigation is ongoing, Abraham reported in late February, and MLB Network Insider Jon Heyman expects the Red Sox will find out their fate sometime in early March.