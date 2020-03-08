Ex-Red Sox GM Dan Duquette selling youth sports camp

"We've been at it for 18 years and just decided it was time to do some other things."

Former Red Sox General Manager Dan Duquette.
Former Red Sox General Manager Dan Duquette. –Carlos Osorio/AP
AP
March 8, 2020

HINSDALE, Mass. (AP) — Former Boston Red Sox and Baltimore Orioles general manager Dan Duquette is selling his western Massachusetts youth sports camp.

The Dan Duquette Sports Academy in Hinsdale is listed by Jan Perry Realty & Associates of Pittsfield for nearly $2 million, according to The Berkshire Eagle.

Duquette, 61, lives in Sandwich on Cape Cod and said he decided to sell the property to pursue other interests.

“We’ve been at it for 18 years and just decided it was time to do some other things,” he told the newspaper for a story published Saturday. “I’ve got a younger family, I’m developing my consulting business and I live down on the Cape. It was a labor of love to run the sports academy and a tough decision to move on from it.”

The 60-acre, lakefront property includes a two-story administration building, a 5,000-square-foot clubhouse, several ballfields, as well as facilities for other sports. It hosted sports camps for children ages 8 to 18.

Duquette and bis brother, David, who grew up in nearby Dalton, bought the property in 2001 for $195,000 when Dan Duquette was still general manager of the Red Sox. The sports camp opened two years later.

