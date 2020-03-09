Michael Chavis will team up with Mitch Moreland at first base this season

Versatile Michael Chavis will have a more concrete role this season as the 24-year-old will slot in alongside Mitch Moreland at first base.

“When a lefthander is pitching against us, it will probably be for sure Mitch’s day off,” said manager Ron Roenicke, per The Boston Globe‘s Peter Abraham. “I think that’s what we’re kind of thinking now. We’re not planning on Mitch playing 140 games this year. So that’s one way to do it.

“Michael should be in there all the time against a lefthanded starter. And when we think Mitch needs days off – if he’s got a week in a row against righthanders – we’ll slip Michael in there somewhere.”

Chavis can also slip back into his role at second base, where he was called up to play last spring, and Abraham reported he may be used at third or in the outfield, too.

In 95 games with Boston before suffering a shoulder injury in August, Chavis had 29 extra-base hits and 58 RBIs while posting a .742 OPS against left-handed pitchers.