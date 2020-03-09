At 27, Xander Bogaerts has become a leader for the revamped Red Sox

Boston Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts stretches before a spring training baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Wednesday, March 4, 2020, in Fort Myers, Fla. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Xander Bogaerts stretches before a spring training game. –AP Photo/Elise Amendola
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
MAUREEN MULLEN,
AP
March 9, 2020

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — He’s been a fixture for so long in the Boston Red Sox lineup that it seems hard to believe Xander Bogaerts is only 27.

“I know, time goes by so quick,” he said.

Signed as a 16-year-old in Aruba, a two-time World Series champion and now with a contract that could take him through the 2026 season.

Over time, the All-Star shortstop has become the second-longest tenured player in the Red Sox clubhouse. With Dustin Pedroia out of camp as he deals with a setback in his rehab from a knee injury and contemplates his career, only center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. — called up earlier than Bogaerts in 2013 — has been with the Red Sox longer.

Advertisement

“Because of the confidence and probably because of the success that leads to the confidence, he’s starting to be a leader in that clubhouse,” manager Ron Roenicke said. “And he certainly is with the Latin players. He’s been a big influence on them. But I think he is on everybody. His attitude, the way he walks in everyday, for me, makes a big difference.”

“When you talk to him he’s always in a good mood, he’s always smiling, and he works. And that’s important for us as a staff to not always have to be the ones that try to talk to guys and pump them up and get them, whether it’s working hard or working the right way. If their peers do it, it’s huge,” he said.

Bogaerts finished fifth in the AL MVP voting last season and made his second All-Star team. He hit .309 with 33 homers, 117 RBIs and 52 doubles, and set career highs in on-base (.384) and slugging (.555) percentages.

“I don’t want to be someone else or put up numbers like someone else. I think that’s when the pressure comes,” he said. “I just know how I play the game and what I’m capable of and just continue to strive to become great and I think that’s always a motivation factor and trying to be the best and people recognize that.”

Advertisement

With 2018 AL MVP Mookie Betts traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers, Bogaerts’ bat is a key to Boston’s production.

“When I talk about a deep lineup, he helps push that lineup back to where it’s tough to get through all nine,” Roenicke said. “Whether I put him at third or fourth or I know he likes fifth also, that’s a tough five guys to get through.”

“So, what he did last year, I know in ’17 he had a big year offensively, ’18 good again, last year big. He’s becoming a real consistent offensive threat, not just in homers but in average, driving in runs, and that allows us to put him pretty much anywhere in the lineup,” he said.

Bogaerts’ ability to speak four languages — English and Spanish as well as Dutch and Papiamento, the languages of his native Aruba — enables him to easily act as clubhouse ambassador for new players. And, with so many new faces and young players in camp, it’s a role he takes responsibly.

“I guess so because obviously we made so many changes, a lot of young guys,” Bogaerts said. “So, just trying to teach them to do things the right way, play the game the right way.”

Bogaerts was delayed by a left ankle injury earlier in camp, playing in his first spring training game March 4. He’s not feeling 100 percent yet, but thinks he’ll get there soon.

TOPICS: Red Sox

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown #11 would enjoy playing alongside Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, who will become a free agent on March 18.
Tom Brady
A.J. Brown supports Tom Brady coming to the Titans March 9, 2020 | 5:27 PM
Red Sox outfieder Alex Verdugo has expressed his interest in becoming a two-way player in the pros.
Red Sox
Alex Verdugo thinks he could be a two-way player in MLB March 9, 2020 | 3:05 PM
Plenty of games have already been played in front of small to no crowds because of the coronavirus, like this Johns Hopkins basketball game from last week. Will we see more?
Coronavirus
How coronavirus is impacting the sports world March 9, 2020 | 2:11 PM
Georgios Lappas is running for stroke and cardiovascular disease awareness.
Marathon
Georgios Lappas is running for stroke and cardiovascular disease awareness March 9, 2020 | 12:00 PM
FILE - In this April 4, 2019, file photo, NCAA President Mark Emmert answers questions at a news conference at the Final Four college basketball tournament in Minneapolis. As Congress considers whether to allow college athletes to receive endorsement money, the NCAA and its allies spent nearly $1 million last year lobbying lawmakers to shape any reforms to the organization's liking. (AP Photo/Matt York, File)
College Basketball
NCAA weighs using fewer March Madness venues amid coronavirus outbreak March 9, 2020 | 10:49 AM
Robyn Gay-Jennings is running the Boston Marathon for the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, in memory of her friend Kayur Shah.
Marathon
Robyn Gay-Jennings is running in memory of her friend Kayur Shah March 9, 2020 | 10:07 AM
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady runs onto the field before a game in 2019.
Patriots
Patriots reportedly waiting for Tom Brady in potential contract negotiation March 9, 2020 | 9:54 AM
Boston, MA, 04/23/2019 -- Red Sox Michael Chavis is seen after being tagged out at first Tigers during the fifth inning in the first game of a doubleheader at Fenway Park. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff) Topic: Reporter:
Red Sox
Michael Chavis will team up with Mitch Moreland at first base this season March 9, 2020 | 9:18 AM
Boston Celtics' Kemba Walker plays against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, March, 8, 2020, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Celtics
What Kemba Walker's teammates said after his turnover in the Celtics' loss March 9, 2020 | 8:45 AM
Jaylen Brown
Celtics
Jaylen Brown discusses breaking boxes and building brands at Sloan conference March 9, 2020 | 8:03 AM
Boston Red Sox interim manager Ron Roenicke watches from the dugout during a spring training baseball game against the Houston Astros, Thursday, March 5, 2020, in Fort Myers, Fla. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Red Sox
Chad Finn: Some parting reflections from spring training March 9, 2020 | 7:38 AM
Coco Gauff of the U.S. reacts after losing a point to compatriot Sofia Kenin during their fourth round singles match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Andy Brownbill)
Coronavirus
Indian Wells tennis postponed after coronavirus confirmed March 9, 2020 | 7:28 AM
Coronavirus
Athletes uneasy over empty-arena solutions March 9, 2020 | 7:20 AM
Wellesley, MA - 3/04/2020 - Crew Ainge, son of Celtics president Danny Ainge. Babson College basketball team is practicing for NCAA tourney game Friday in Philadelphia. - (Barry Chin/Globe Staff), Section: Sports, Reporter: Nicole Yang, Topic: 05Crew Ainge, LOID: 7V5J6CDQ5VDXNNZBFC6FVZMZHI
Celtics
Crew Ainge, Danny’s youngest son, has found the right fit at Babson March 9, 2020 | 5:00 AM
Former Red Sox General Manager Dan Duquette.
Dan Duquette
Ex-Red Sox GM Dan Duquette is selling his western Mass. youth sports camp March 8, 2020 | 10:40 PM
Oklahoma City's Chris Paul passes the ball off against Daniel Theis during the first half.
Celtics
Celtics fall to Thunder 105-104 March 8, 2020 | 9:15 PM
Zion Williamson of the New Orleans Pelicans warms up before a game.
NBA
Here's a look at Zion Williamson's Air Jordan 34 'Bayou Boys' March 8, 2020 | 3:03 PM
Clear blue skies are above him as Red Sox starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi throws a bullpen session.
Red Sox
Chad Finn: Red Sox are counting on Nate Eovaldi now more than ever March 8, 2020 | 12:32 PM
Phillip Dorsett will be an unrestricted free agent on March 18.
Patriots
Phillip Dorsett heads into free agency this offseason with 'an open mind' March 8, 2020 | 10:27 AM
Carl Yastrzemski waves to the fans after throwing out the first pitch.
Red Sox
Carl Yastrzemski has a strong opinion on baseball's sign-stealing scandal March 8, 2020 | 10:18 AM
The Bruins and Lightning engaged in one of their many line brawls during Saturday's tilt at TD Garden.
Bruins
The Bruins-Lightning rivalry is heating up March 8, 2020 | 7:32 AM
Anthony Cirelli, left, shoots while being checked by Charlie Coyle during the third period Saturday.
NHL
Bruins fall behind Lightning, end up losing 5-3 at home March 7, 2020 | 11:40 PM
Harvard guard Justin Bassey and forward Robert Baker celebrate.
College Sports
Harvard knocks off Yale, 83-69, faces Penn in Ivy tourney March 7, 2020 | 10:36 PM
The Bruins locker room will be off limits for the media.
NHL
NHL closing dressing rooms to media amid coronavirus concerns March 7, 2020 | 4:06 PM
Anthony Rizzo stays focused during a spring training game.
MLB
Baseball had a rare good day last Tuesday when stars were miked up March 7, 2020 | 3:09 PM
DES MOINES, IOWA - MARCH 05: Ryan Lochte looks on during Day Two of the TYR Pro Swim Series at Des Moines on March 05, 2020 at the MidAmerican Energy Aquatic Center at the Wellmark YMCA in Des Moines, Iowa. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Olympics
35-year-old Ryan Lochte, loaded with extra weight and plenty of baggage, has his sights on Tokyo Olympics March 7, 2020 | 1:29 PM
New England Patriot coach Bill Belichick watches a player run a football drill during Georgia Pro Day, Wednesday, March 20, 2019, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Amis)
Scouting
What will Bill Belichick’s Pro Day schedule look like? March 7, 2020 | 1:05 PM
FORT MYERS, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 29: Jose Peraza #3 of the Boston Red Sox throws out a runner against the New York Yankees during the second inning of a Grapefruit League spring training game at JetBlue Park at Fenway South on February 29, 2020 in Fort Myers, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Red Sox
Chad Finn: Red Sox fans shouldn’t get too attached to this roster March 7, 2020 | 12:51 PM
Tom Brady walks with teammate Julian Edelman during a game.
Patriots
'Stay! Tom 2020' T-shirts were waiting for the Celtics in their locker room March 7, 2020 | 11:02 AM
A security guard wears gloves while holding a basketball during halftime of an NBA game between the Los Angeles Clippers and Houston Rockets.
Coronavirus
NBA tells teams to plan for empty arenas March 7, 2020 | 10:04 AM