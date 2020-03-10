4 Red Sox players cracked ESPN’s 2020 MLB Top 100 rankings

ESPN released its annual Top 100 rankings Tuesday, and four current Red Sox players earned spots on the list.

The rankings are the result of a 40-person poll between MLB writers, analysts, contributors, and league insiders that includes 200 players for consideration.

Chris Sale, No. 43

Sale was the second-highest ranked Red Sox player on the list in 2019 at No. 9 behind Mookie Betts (who was No. 2 in 2019), had one of the biggest drops of all repeat players. After his worst season since becoming a full-time starter in 2012, the injury-plagued Sale is slotted as the 43rd best player.

Chris Sale's 17Ks tonight…in under 37 seconds. 😳 pic.twitter.com/2F8NvChI2e — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) May 15, 2019

J.D. Martinez, No. 31

Martinez also fell in the rankings, down from No. 17 last season. ESPN justified this placement with his statistics from the previous three seasons, when he’s led the league in home runs (124) and was second in OPS (1.001), slugging (.615), RBIs (339), and wOBA (.411).

OF/DH JD Martinez

2019: .304 BA, 36 HR, 105 RBI, .383 OBP, .557 SLG, .939 OPS pic.twitter.com/Z0prHVnVtC — Yankees Zone (@NYYZone27) October 20, 2019

Xander Bogaerts, No. 28

Bogaerts was the only Red Sox player who jumped ahead in the rankings, up from No. 57 before a 2019 campaign that saw the 27-year-old post career highs in doubles, homers, RBIs, and total bases, and lead all shortstops with a .939 OPS.

How will @RedSox shortstop Xander Bogaerts replicate his monster 2019 campaign? Consistency will be key. #30Clubs30Days pic.twitter.com/b57epXosAd — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) March 1, 2020

Rafael Devers, No. 27

Boston’s highest-ranked player is also a new addition to the Top 100. Devers led baseball with 359 total bases last season, more than a 22-year-old Mike Trout (2014) and 22-year-old Bryce Harper (2015).

Red Sox slugger Rafael Devers becomes 1st MLB player in 2019 to reach 100 RBIs. 🔥 (🎥: @MLB)pic.twitter.com/jDYnIJgtgX — theScore (@theScore) August 18, 2019

Mookie Betts is ranked fifth, behind Mike Trout. who is the No. 1 player for the seventh consecutive season.

The Red Sox open their season on the road in Toronto on March 26.