Jerry Remy will miss the Red Sox’ road trip to Baltimore as a precaution against coronavirus

"You can’t put yourself at risk with all this craziness going on."

NESN sports broadcaster Jerry Remy is taking precautions from traveling to cover the Red Sox early-season games due to coronavirus.
NESN broadcaster Jerry Remy is taking precautions from traveling to cover the Red Sox' early-season games due to coronavirus. –Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff
By
, Boston.com Staff
March 10, 2020 | 4:41 PM

As many in the sports world continue to take precautions against coronavirus, longtime NESN broadcaster Jerry Remy is taking the necessary steps.

The 67-year old, a former second baseman for the Red Sox, told the Boston Globe that he will not be traveling to Baltimore for the Red Sox’ three-game series against the Orioles from March 30 to April 1. Having battled cancer many times before, including back in August of 2018 when a tumor was found in his lung, Remy’s doctor gave a”strong suggestion” on Monday for him not to travel.

“I talked with Dr. [Larry] Ronan [Monday] and with all this going on, he feels that travel wouldn’t be the best thing for me right now,” Remy said. “With all my underlying conditions, they don’t want me getting sick somewhere else other than at Mass General – they don’t want me quarantined somewhere and I can’t get back to Mass General, where they would really want me.”

While he is cancer-free, Remy undergoes medical treatment regularly. He does immunotherapy treatment every three weeks as well as vaccine, immunotherapy treatment, and a CT scan every three months. With the threat of coronavirus rising in concern, he said he wants to ensure his health remains stable.

“My CT scans have been great for 14 months so whatever they’ve done has been working, it’s great,” he said. “Even with that, you can’t put yourself at risk with all this craziness going on.”

NESN broadcasters Jerry Remy and Dave O’Brien calling the Red Sox’ exhibition game against Boston College. —Globe Staff Photo/Jim Davis

Remy was already scheduled to miss games in Toronto from March 26 to 29 and in Seattle and Oakland from April 9 to 15. However, if coronavirus does not effect the Red Sox’ schedule, he plans on being at Fenway Park for the first home game against the White Sox on April 2. He is also scheduled to travel to Minneapolis and Baltimore for the team’s games at the end of the month.

“It always bothers me to miss games. But if it’s only three, that’s fine,” he said. “If the thing goes on and on and I have to miss more trips that’s going to really bother me. But you have to take your health, that’s obviously No. 1. You can’t control this stuff. You see how it’s affecting things here already. You wonder what it’s going to be like a month from now but you just don’t know.”

“All I can do is, temporarily at this point, say that I will not do the Baltimore series and I’ll be off the road for six weeks and then we’ll reassess what the virus is doing and go from there.”

