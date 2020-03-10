Kevin Pillar doesn’t pay too much attention to MLB’s advanced metrics

The 31-year-old's numbers have dropped since 2017, but he still makes catches worthy of the highlight reel.

Boston, MA - 7/14/2018 - (3rd inning) Toronto Blue Jays center fielder Kevin Pillar makings a diving catch to rob Boston Red Sox second baseman Brock Holt (12), not pictured, of a hit third inning. The Boston Red Sox host the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park. - (Barry Chin/Globe Staff), Section: Sports, Reporter: Peter Abraham, Topic: 15Red Sox-Blue Jays, LOID: 8.4.2501798385.
New Red Sox outfielder Kevin Pillar isn't a fan of advanced statistics. –Barry Chin/Globe Staff
By
March 10, 2020 | 9:42 AM

Kevin Pillar’s highlight reel plays in center field don’t always translate over to statistics and player rankings – but Pillar, 31, doesn’t place too much stock in the numbers, anyway.

The three-time Gold Glove finalist, who signed a one-year deal with the Red Sox in February, finished in the Top 10 of FanGraphs’ defensive runs saved metric from 2015-17, but those numbers have dropped a bit since.

“Analytics is just a piece, maybe a small piece, in determining someone’s value,” Pillar told WEEI‘s Rob Bradford. “I think there are a lot of things analytics don’t take into consideration when it comes to the human element.

“There is a human element that the advanced metrics don’t take into consideration. It’s not as simple as black and white. They might say that a ball had a 50 percent chance of being caught, but they don’t understand the fear factor of running full speed and having about six inches before you’re about to collide with the wall.”

The former Blue Jay, who will be the only right-hander in the Red Sox outfield, still makes saves worthy of the highlight reel.

