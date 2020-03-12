MLB suspends spring training; Opening Day pushed back at least two weeks
Major League Baseball announced Thursday afternoon that spring training is suspended and that the regular season will delayed by at least two weeks.
All spring training games are canceled as of 4 p.m. Thursday.
The Red Sox had a scheduled day off on Thursday, their only one of spring training. To stay on schedule, five pitchers reported to JetBlue Park to participate in an intrasquad game. Nate Eovaldi and Brandon Workman were part of that group.
As would usually be the case, the game was played without fans.
The Sox were scheduled to host Tampa Bay on Friday afternoon before road games against Houston (in West Palm Beach) and St. Louis (in Jupiter) on Saturday and Sunday.
Typically the Sox would have sent 10-12 players and the coaching staff to both games and stay overnight on Saturday.
A passenger who arrived at Palm Beach International Airport on Wednesday night tested positive for coronavirus.
