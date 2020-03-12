MLB suspends spring training; Opening Day pushed back at least two weeks

Major League Baseball announced Thursday afternoon that spring training is suspended and that the regular season will delayed by at least two weeks.

All spring training games are canceled as of 4 p.m. Thursday.

The Red Sox had a scheduled day off on Thursday, their only one of spring training. To stay on schedule, five pitchers reported to JetBlue Park to participate in an intrasquad game. Nate Eovaldi and Brandon Workman were part of that group.