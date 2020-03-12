Red Sox issue statement on MLB halting spring training and share information for ticket holders
Major League Baseball announced Thursday it was suspending spring training and that the start of the regular season would be delayed by at least two weeks because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Red Sox sent a statement regarding the decision and also provided information for fans who have purchased tickets.
“The health and safety of our fans, players, and employees is of paramount importance. We thank them for their patience and support during this unprecedented time. We support Major League Baseball’s decision to suspend Spring Training games and to delay the start of the 2020 regular season. Effective immediately, all Fenway Park and JetBlue Park tours and events are suspended until further notice. We hope our fans and everyone across the country remain safe as we all work together through this challenging time,” the statement said.
Spring training season ticket holders will receive a credit for unplayed games that can be used for next year’s spring training
Fans who purchased individual game tickets directly from the team via phone or online will be issued a refund to the account used for purchase.
The Red Sox also said MLB is been working with its teams on contingency plans regarding the 2020 regular season schedule and will address regular season tickets as soon as possible.
