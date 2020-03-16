WooSox park hits milestone, remains on pace for 2021 opener

In this July 11, 2019, file photo, spectators watch near an artist's rendering during a groundbreaking ceremony for Polar Park, a new minor league baseball stadium in Worcester.
The groundbreaking ceremony for Polar Park, a new minor league baseball stadium in Worcester. –AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File
AP
March 16, 2020

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — The new ballpark for the Boston Red Sox Triple-A affiliate reached a milestone Monday in the midst of a nationwide sports shutdown.

The first steel beams are in the ground for Polar Park in Worcester, which will house the Worcester Red Sox starting in 2021. The pillars mark what will eventually be the third base edge of the new ballpark.

Despite the delay of the 2020 major and minor league seasons because of the coronavirus pandemic — along with shutdowns in most other aspects of society — the ballpark remains on schedule to be ready in time for next April’s opening day, team spokesman Bill Wanless said.

The minor league ballclub is moving to the central Massachussetts city after a 50-year presence in Pawtucket, Rhode Island.

