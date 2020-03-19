6 things to know about Chris Sale’s injury history and future

After months of injury concerns, the Red Sox announced on Thursday that Chris Sale will undergo Tommy John surgery, effectively ending his season.

Here are six things to know about Sale’s injury history and what lies ahead.

His throwing arm issues date back to 2018.

The left elbow injury isn’t the first injury the southpaw has dealt with on his throwing arm. Sale suffered a left shoulder injury during the 2018 season. He was placed on the 10-day disabled list in July of that season due to left shoulder inflammation. After making one start after he was activated, Sale was placed back on the disabled list in August due to inflammation to that same shoulder.

Sale did come back in time for the playoffs that year. He made one start in each of the American League Divisional Series, the American League Championship Series and the World Series. He also made two relief appearances that postseason, going 1-0 with a 4.11 ERA in 15.1 innings pitched that postseason.

While Sale pitched the final inning and recorded the last out in the Red Sox’ World Series-clinching win over the Dodgers, he was scratched from making the start in Game 5 of the series for unknown reasons.

Alex Cora lessened his workload in spring training before the 2019 season.

In a move to “save” their arms for later in the season, then-Red Sox manager Alex Cora lessened Sale’s (along with David Price’s and Nathan Eovaldi’s) workloads in spring training prior to the 2019 season. Sale made just two starts in spring training that year, down from the five and four starts he made in spring training in 2017 and 2018, respectively.

“We did what we thought they needed going into the season,” Cora said following the 2019 season on the team’s spring training approach. “I hate comparing us to other organizations. But if you look around and some of the guys that had great seasons, they tapered their use in spring training. That’s the nature of the sport. There’s a lot of information that goes more than pitches and innings or bullpens and all that we use to make decisions. We thought it was the right plan. We felt very strongly about it.”

In his first two seasons with the Red Sox, Sale’s numbers did take a dip in the second half of the seasons. In 2017, Sale went 6-4 with a 3.12 ERA in the second half of the 2017 season after going 11-4 with a 2.75 ERA in the first half. In 2018, went 10-4 with a 2.23 ERA in the first half of the season. He only made seven starts and threw just 29 innings in the second half of that year due to the aforementioned shoulder inflammation.

He had the worst season of his career last year — and it was cut short due to the elbow injury.

Cora’s plan for Sale ultimately didn’t work. Sale went 0-5 in six starts with a 6.30 ERA in March and April of last season as the Red Sox went 13-17 over that span.

Sale did bounce back in May and June. He went 3-2 in 11 starts with a 2.78 ERA over the two months.

But Sale’s season took a turn for the worse once summertime hit. He went 3-4 over eight starts with a 5.67 ERA in July and August. His season ended after he was placed on the injured list on August 17 due to left shoulder inflammation. He visited with Dr. James Andrews on August 19, where it was decided Sale did not need Tommy John surgery.

The Red Sox shut Sale down for the season and placed him on the 60-day injured list on Sept. 1. He finished with a 6-11 record and 4.40 ERA, the worst of his career.

He participated in this year’s spring training workouts before he was required to get Tommy John surgery.

When Red Sox spring training opened up, interim manager Ron Roenicke announced Sale wouldn’t be ready for Opening Day. However, it wasn’t his shoulder injury, but a case of pneumonia holding Sale back from starting the season.

Advertisement

Sale faced hitters in spring training on March 1 but felt discomfort in his left elbow a day later. He was diagnosed with a flexor muscle strain and was told to wait 10 days before pitching again.

“Tough spot for myself, this team, and the organization going forward,” Sale told reporters on March 5. “There’s optimism to be had and I’m thankful for that. But I know the situation we’re in right now and it’s not fun … this is about as tough a situation as I’ve ever been in.”

“I couldn’t possibility feel worse about any situation I’ve ever felt in my entire life because of that,” Sale added. “Plain and simple, I don’t think I’ve ever let anybody down this hard ever. And that sucks, honestly. Someone gives you something because they believe in you. They expect something from you and you don’t live up to that.”

Sale started a throwing program once the 10 days passed, the Boston Globe’s Alex Speier reported on Wednesday.

It turns out that will be the last time Sale will throw in 2020. The Red Sox announced Sale will undergo Tommy John surgery on Thursday.

How long will his recovery be?

Roughly 85 to 90 percent of players are expected to make a full recovery following Tommy John surgery, and the recovery process is 12 to 15 months, according to Baseball-Reference.

As a frame of reference, Tigers pitcher Michael Fulmer received Tommy John surgery in March last year. He has been throwing at Tigers spring training this March but is not expected to return until July.

What is his current contract situation?

Sale and the Red Sox agreed to a five-year, $145 million contract extension in March 2019. This season is the first year of that deal. He’s expected to make $30 million in 2020.

Sale’s contract includes an option for him to opt-out after the 2022 season. It also includes a 2025 vesting option if he finishes in the top 10 of the American League Cy Young vote in 2024 and if he’s deemed healthy.