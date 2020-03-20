Why Chris Sale’s Tommy John surgery might actually help the Red Sox

Freed from expectations of title contention in 2020-21, Claim Bloom is hopefully free to build whatever he wants.

Chris Sale Red Sox
Even if the coronavirus pandemic doesn't delay Chris Sale's Tommy John surgery, he likely won't pitch again until the middle of the 2021 season. –Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
March 20, 2020 | 9:52 AM

COMMENTARY

John Henry, the owner of both the Boston Red Sox and Boston Globe Media Partners (including Boston.com), made much of his fortune by omitting emotion. His hedge fund, in his own words and in the simplest terms, spent 30 years making profits with a “mathematical approach” freed of the human element. Even the steadiest head can be driven to cash out quicker, or to let a loss run, than the data says is prudent.

Such models, people smarter than I say, have their own imperfections. Henry’s fortune, however, speaks volumes. As does his baseball payroll, in an inverse sense, given it carries more than $43 million for players whose 2020 seasons are over whether there’s a season or not.

Advertisement

“We do projections. We do the objective look at it. That’s part of our job. But sometimes there comes along someone who’s a little bit different,” said Sox GM Ben Cherington on July 24, 2013, surely echoing the thoughts of his superiors as he announced Dustin Pedroia’s eight-year contract.

“We blew the Jon Lester, we blew that signing in spring training. For reasons that are pretty apparent now, which I won’t go into, but they’re apparent,” said Henry on Feb. 18, 2019, just more than a month before his Red Sox gave a different lefty ace, Chris Sale, five years and $145 million a full season before his free agency.

There’s admitted hindsight on the Pedroia deal, which was absurdly team-friendly; only catastrophic injury has made it an albatross. Sale’s was a puzzler from the start, given he’s built like a scarecrow and had largely been shut down with shoulder inflammation the preceding season’s final three months.

It didn’t mean Sale was destined for Tommy John surgery, or even that the deal was a mistake. But when that surgery decision was announced on Thursday night, a Tom Brady-esque shocker in that it stung more than surprised, interim manager Ron Roenicke wasn’t the only one drawing a long line back.

Advertisement

“He obviously was frustrated all last season. He didn’t feel like he pitched like he can from the get-go,” Roenicke said of Sale. “But even the year before, I don’t know whether it was halfway [through the season] or what that was, he didn’t feel like the year before he was right either. … I know he’s been frustrated with it, and he’s tried to do everything he can to build this thing up and rehab it enough to where he wouldn’t have to have surgery.

“For him to try to pitch the way he knows he can, I think all of us feel the surgery gives us the best opportunity for him to be that guy again, which is probably one of the top five pitchers in the game.”

Just as it is far too easy to immediately declare it all ultimately a good thing for Sale and the Red Sox, letting each shed the temptation of contention this season to get right for — in all reality — 2022 and beyond, chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom made the case it’s far too easy to declare the team dragged its feet on choosing surgery, both before and since he arrived in October.

This is not something you want to rush into. Surgery is a big deal. It’s not something you want to do unless you really feel that that is, that you’re at the point where that’s what you need to do to return to field,” said Bloom, referring to Boston shutting down Sale in August 2019, and the subsequent meeting with Dr. James Andrews that determined surgery was still avoidable. “It seemed very reasonable to me to take that time off, to rest and try to strengthen everything and hope for a successful path forward. Up until that time in early March, there was every indication that he was doing great.”

Advertisement

And even then, Bloom pointed out, multiple doctors agreed the pain Sale was feeling after facing hitters on March 1 — the same pain he’d felt six and a half months before — still wasn’t necessarily more than a flexor strain in his elbow.

“If you operated on every pitcher who had a slightly abnormal [ulnar collateral ligament] on an MRI, you’d be operating on literally every pitcher,” orthopedist Dr. Christoper Geary told The Athletic earlier this month, referencing the ligament replaced in Tommy John. “He’s at a stage where it can be managed, and if it gets to a point where it can’t be managed, that’s where you have the surgery.”

That came Tuesday, when Sale felt the pain again during a session of catch on the field. Which circles us back, because this is the best thing for the Red Sox. I said it two weeks ago, and I’ll say it again after Roenicke reminded the starting rotation is Nate Eovaldi, Eduardo Rodriguez, Martin Perez, perhaps Ryan Weber, perhaps Brian Johnson, perhaps an opener

“It’s a challenge, and hopefully we have the pieces here that somebody will step up … and it will be a great, I guess not surprise, but it’ll be a great thing to have somebody that can fill in and give us those innings,” Roenicke said.

Two weeks ago, and baseball in general, feels a million miles away today. It speaks volumes that a Thursday where thousands of us sheltered in our homes — schools cancelled, restaurants closed, sports in a deep freeze, work-from-home widely mandated — felt relatively normal at 5 p.m. (At which point the Sale news and Marcus Smart’s COVID-19 diagnosis landed within three hours.) As a society, it’s been a long time since we’ve needed a respite like we need one right now.

For 20 years, New England has gotten more than any fanbase could dream. Never forget from whence we came: On April 16, 2000, the day Bill Belichick made Brady part of his initial Patriots draft class, Carl Everett hit a walk-off homer at Fenway to win a game Ramon Martinez started, Rick Pitino’s Celtics lost the third-to-last game of a fifth-straight playoff-free season, Ray Bourque was midway through his first playoff series chasing a Stanley Cup with the Colorado Avalanche, and America was about six weeks from knowing what ‘Survivor‘ was.

Our teams have outplayed, outwitted, and outlasted everyone else’s just about every year since. That ride’s not necessarily ending, what with the Bruins leading the NHL in points and the Celtics a title contender with a young core, but it’s certainly evolving.

Back to what helped build it.

Bloom is a throwback. Funny to think given he’s just 37, but he was brought here to give this Red Sox picture an emotion-free look. Don’t be afraid of change, he inferred from the jump, something Mookie Betts in a Dodgers uniform no doubt makes clear.

“From an emotional standpoint it can be very difficult, especially when you spend time around guys and get to know them — you become really attached to them,” Bloom said in January. “You also recognize that you have a responsibility to do what’s best for your organization. That’s what our jobs are.”

His boss built life-changing wealth by divesting that attachment from his work, and we’ve time and again seen what can happen if it creeps back in.

Chris Sale, we can only hope, will be back to being Chris Sale in two years time. By which point Bloom, freed from the annual local expectation of a championship, will be well into crafting what we can only hope is the next great Red Sox team.

We live in a moment of thanking heaven for small favors. If the 2020 Red Sox were desperate for an accurate credo, they could do a lot worse than that.

TOPICS: Red Sox Commentary

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Former New England Patriots safety Duron Harmon.
Patriots
Duron Harmon thanked Patriots fans after being traded to the Lions March 20, 2020 | 9:29 AM
Tom Brady signing with the Bucs
Tom Brady
Tom Brady is officially a Tampa Bay Buccaneer March 20, 2020 | 8:50 AM
Soccer
MLS targets May 10 return, considers extending into December March 20, 2020 | 8:07 AM
Soccer
England suspends soccer until April 30, will extend season March 20, 2020 | 8:04 AM
NFL
Saints coach Sean Payton says he tested positive for coronavirus March 20, 2020 | 7:59 AM
Baseball
MLB to pay minor leaguers through April 8; salaries TBD March 20, 2020 | 7:51 AM
Baseball
MLB calls off games in Mexico, Puerto Rico March 20, 2020 | 7:40 AM
MLB
Twin bill? Doubleheaders may be possibility to make up games March 20, 2020 | 7:38 AM
Health
Inside the week that has left the NBA and NHL shut down March 20, 2020 | 7:24 AM
Brighton- 06/19/18- The Boston Celtics held a grand opening of their new practice facilty, the Auerbach Center on Guest Street. Photo by John Tlumacki/Globe Staff(lmetro)
NBA
NBA tells teams to close training and practice facilities to all players and staff March 20, 2020 | 7:20 AM
Olympics
Olympic flame lands in Japan as doubts grow over Tokyo Games March 19, 2020 | 10:43 PM
Ice Cube could help bring back basketball, albeit on a limited basis.
Coronavirus Updates
Big3 reportedly planning virus-free hoop tournament next month March 19, 2020 | 10:37 PM
Marcus Smart looks on during the second half of Friday's game against the Atlanta Hawks.
Celtics
Celtics guard Marcus Smart shares he has tested positive for coronavirus March 19, 2020 | 7:40 PM
Betting odds project Tom Brady to have a strong first season with his new team.
Tom Brady
What oddsmakers are predicting for Tom Brady's first season in Tampa March 19, 2020 | 7:27 PM
Chris Sale will miss the 2020 season due to Tommy John surgery.
Red Sox
6 things to know about Chris Sale's injury history and future March 19, 2020 | 7:19 PM
KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - DECEMBER 29: Defensive back Adrian Phillips #31 of the Los Angeles Chargers walks out of the tunnel prior to the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on December 29, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
Adrian Phillips
Patriots reportedly land Pro Bowl safety Adrian Phillips March 19, 2020 | 6:50 PM
Chris Sale will be the ace of the pitching staff in 2020.
Red Sox
Chris Sale to undergo Tommy John surgery March 19, 2020 | 5:05 PM
NFL
Los Angeles Rams release running back Todd Gurley March 19, 2020 | 4:46 PM
ESPN will re-air all of Tom Brady's Super Bowl wins in a seven-hour marathon on Sunday.
Tom Brady
Chad Finn: ESPN is airing a 7-hour Tom Brady marathon this Sunday March 19, 2020 | 4:25 PM
Media
Chad Finn: A clever Red Sox broadcaster found the perfect way to fill the void during the 1981 baseball strike – Strat-O-Matic March 19, 2020 | 3:53 PM
Tom Brady during the Patriots' loss to the Chiefs in Dec. 2019.
Tom Brady
NFL free agency went on despite coronavirus, but there have been complications — even with Tom Brady March 19, 2020 | 3:44 PM
Tom Brady playing for the Patriots during the 2019 season.
Tom Brady
Can Tom Brady really lead the Bucs to the Super Bowl? March 19, 2020 | 3:39 PM
Tom Brady at Patriots training camp in 2017.
Tom Brady
Checking in on Boston sports fans as Tom Brady checks out March 19, 2020 | 3:07 PM
In this Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019 photo, Denver Broncos quarterback Joe Flacco (5) hangs his head as back-up quarterback Brandon Allen looks on during the second half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, in Denver. It took Allen four seasons and three different teams to get his shot at starting in the NFL. The fourth-year pro is taking over with Flacco sidelined by a herniated disk in his neck. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
NFL
The Denver Broncos are waiving injured Joe Flacco March 19, 2020 | 2:42 PM
Tom Brady at the TB12 Performance & Recovery Center in Boston on Sept. 17, 2019.
Tom Brady
How Tampa Bay media is covering the anticipated arrival of Tom Brady March 19, 2020 | 2:00 PM
Free agent Tom Brady is officially on the market, with many NFL experts speculating that he will take his talent to Tampa Bay.
NFL
What NFL experts are saying about Tom Brady's decision to leave the Patriots March 19, 2020 | 1:47 PM
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady talks to head coach Bill Belichick before a game against the Dallas Cowboys.
Sports
Here's how you can watch the NBA, NFL, and NHL for free. March 19, 2020 | 12:43 PM
Tom Brady will have a new home in 2020.
Patriots
Chris Long thinks the Patriots are trying to 'spin' Tom Brady's departure March 19, 2020 | 9:26 AM
Nate Ebner is headed to New York.
Patriots
Report: Patriots special teamer Nate Ebner will join the Giants March 19, 2020 | 8:22 AM
Seats are empty during the Korean Basketball League between Incheon Electroland Elephants and Anyang KGC.
Coronavirus
Sports looking to return in east Asia after coronavirus break March 19, 2020 | 7:45 AM